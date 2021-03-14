Want to impress a potential employer? A sincere thank-you note can be your secret weapon

Part 3 of 4
My four-part series on written correspondence in your job search continues this week with a look at thank-you notes.
I often say we have control over at least a couple parts of our life — our time and our attitude. While we can’t force someone to hire us, we can do what’s within our power to increase our chances.
We can prepare for the interview, execute during the interview and take time to properly follow up afterward.
This includes thank-you notes. Even though society has become much less formal over the years, if you want to impress someone, send a sincere note of thanks or appreciation. This goes not only for interviews, but life in general.
Once the interview is over and you’re at home, send an email thank you. If you’d met with multiple interviewers, send a separate, unique email to each person.
Most thank-you messages are short, perhaps three brief paragraphs. The first thanks them for the opportunity to have met.
The second paragraph could be used to clarify some point you may have flubbed during the interview. Or, you might share something which really piqued your interest.
The third paragraph should express your interest in the position and how you look forward to the next step in their process.
If you really want to stand out, drop a handwritten note in the next day’s mail. This assumes you’ve learned their mailing address.
Keep in mind two caveats when sending thank-you notes through the U.S. mail.
1. If they’re making a hiring decision within the next couple days or so, it’s quite likely your note won’t arrive prior to their final decision.
2. With so many people now working remotely, it could be a while before an interviewer sees any mail sent to their corporate address. And you know no employer will give you their home address, so don’t ask.
Make the effort. Put some thought into a sincere thank-you note. In a competitive situation, something as simple as a thank-you note might be a difference maker. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or at 336-464-0516.