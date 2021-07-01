Weekly unemployment claims reach another weekly pandemic low in N.C.

Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.97 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.46 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.82 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.

When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.

Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.94 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook declined by 51,000 to a pandemic low of 364,000 for the week that ended June 26.

There were 14.66 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of June 12. About 3.46 million workers drew state benefits and 11.2 million received federal benefits.

“New jobless claims, down for the eighth time over the past nine weeks and back below the key 400,000 level, suggest easing stress in the job market,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst with Bankrate.com.