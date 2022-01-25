Wells Fargo boosts quarterly dividend by 5 cents to 25 cents

The quarterly stock dividend for Wells Fargo & Co. was raised by 5 cents per share Tuesday by its board of directors.

The increase from 20 to 25 cents moves the dividend to about half of its pre-COVID-19 pandemic level of 51 cents per share.

The dividend is payable March 1 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 4.

“As I’ve said before, returning capital to shareholders is a priority and today’s dividend increase reflects that,” Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“We’ve made significant changes across the company which have improved our financial performance, and I’m pleased that we are now in a position to increase the dividend.

"We have more work to do, and we continue to be focused on further increasing our dividend as we grow the earnings capacity of the company," Scharf said.

The board slashed the dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents in the fall of 2020 in response to Wells Fargo reporting a second-quarter 2020 loss in the initial months of the pandemic.