Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday that its second-highest ranked executive, John Shrewsberry, has announced plans to retire this fall.
Shrewsberry’s successor, Mike Santomassimo, is familiar to Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf. They worked together at Bank of New York Mellon before Scharf joined Wells Fargo on Oct. 6.
Shrewsberry will be the final top-five Wells Fargo executive management member to depart the bank since the fraudulent customer-account scandal erupted in September 2016.
Shrewsberry has been with Wells Fargo since 1998, including the past six years as chief financial officer. He said in the bank’s statement that he had recommended Santomassimo to Scharf.
Shrewsberry made $2 million in salary, $1.15 million in incentive pay and $12.44 million in total compensation for fiscal 2019.
By comparison, Santomassimo made $583,333 in salary, $1.27 million in incentive pay and $5.21 million in total compensation for 2019.
In the past four years, Wells Fargo has had three board chairs, four chief executives and the remaining top-five executive positions have had at least one change in personnel.
Of the pre-scandal top-five management team members, chief executive John Stumpf, president Timothy Sloan (who succeeded Stumpf as chief executive), wealth and investment management head David Carroll, chief risk officer Michael Loughlin and payments, virtual solutions and innovations head Avid Modjtabai were allowed to retire.
However, on Jan. 23, Stumpf and community banking head Carrie Tolstedt were fined by federal banking regulators for their role in the scandal.
Stumpf was ordered to pay a $17.5 million fine. He agreed to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.
Tolstedt was fined $25 million. She was retroactively fired with cause shortly after the scandal surfaced in September 2016.
Altogether, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued fines totaling $58.5 million to eight former Wells Fargo executives.
Scharf said in a statement that Shrewsberry had told him he was considering retiring, “but wanted to ensure he was as helpful as he could be in my transition.”
“He believes that now is an appropriate time since we have the operating committee largely in place.
“During his time as CFO, he has played a significant role in executing numerous financial and operational initiatives while maintaining the company’s strong capital and liquidity positions.”
Santomassimo has served as BNY Mellon’s chief executive since 2018, along with having 11 years of management experience with JPMorgan Chase & Co.
“Mike is a strategic-minded CFO with success in building and leading global finance teams that help drive business improvement,” Scharf said in a statement.
“His experience as the CFO of one of the other seven Globally Systemic Important Banks in the U.S. puts him in a unique position to have immediate impact on Wells Fargo.
“He is action-oriented and will be an important partner to me and our entire operating committee as we move our company forward.”
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said Santomassimo’s resume suggests “a deep working knowledge of the industry and the regulatory landscape, certainly familiarity with all the major players.”
“Having worked with Mr. Scharf previously, there is a functional relationship that may result in a change of corporate culture.”
Gray said he is “hopeful that this move is intended to effect change for the better.” “BNY has not been without its own issues, though far less public than those created by Wells Fargo. Only time will tell.”
