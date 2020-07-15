The chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co. has laid out a stunning goal of cutting $10 billion in annual expenses that likely will include a significant workforce reduction.
Charlie Scharf disclosed the plan during Tuesday’s second-quarter conference call with analysts.
Scharf said the $10 billion in expense reductions would be based on projected 2020 expenses of $54 billion. The bank reported $27.6 billion in expenses for the first half of fiscal 2020, including $17.22 billion in personnel costs.
Wells Fargo listed 266,000 employees as of June 30. It has about 2,900 local employees, part of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region, and 25,100 in Charlotte.
Of the other top-four national banks, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has 250,000 employees companywide, Bank of America Corp. 172,000 and Citigroup 204,000.
Scharf became chief executive in October, the fourth person to hold that role since the bank’s fraudulent customer-account scandal surfaced in September 2016.
Scharf has since made several mea culpas, including that Wells Fargo’s current struggles, topped by the $1.93 trillion asset cap the Federal Reserve imposed on the bank, have been self-inflicted in part.
“We’re responsible for the position we’re in,” Scharf said.
“The balance sheet cap exists because leadership failed to both oversee and build the appropriate infrastructure of the company and our financial underperformance is because leadership didn’t make the difficult decisions necessary,” he said.
“We’re focused on both of these. We still have much to do to build the right risk and control foundation, which is what our regulators expect, and nothing can or will stand in the way of those activities. It is our highest priority.”
However, Scharf said that “we also recognize that we’ve been extremely inefficient for too long and will begin to take decisive actions, none of which will impact our risk and regulatory work to increase our margins.”
He said the expense-reduction decision is based in part on where its national bank peers stand with their annual expense levels.
“There’s nothing structurally different about Wells Fargo that prevent us from being as efficient as our large peers, but we’re far from it,” Scharf said.
Yearslong project
The bank set in January 2018 a target of $4 billion in expense reductions, but the process had slowed as the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
Cost-cutting targets include marketing, finance, human resources, operations, technology, data and contact centers.
There were plans to close up to 900 branches from 2018 to 2022 to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,300 branches as of June 30, but with at least 1,100 temporarily closed in response to the pandemic.
The bank also announced plans to reduce its overall workforce by 5% to 10%, roughly 13,000 to 26,500 jobs, by the end of 2021.
“While we’d have actively begun to address the fact that our expenses are significantly too high, it will take some time to see the impact of our actions in our results,” Scharf said.
Scharf said the bank isn’t ready to commit to specific numbers and time frames, but “we expect to take a series of actions beginning in the second half of the year to begin to reduce our expense base and bring our expenses in line with the size and composition of our businesses.”
“This will be a multiyear effort for sure but would like to see a reduction in expenses next year and we now have a centralized team driving the effort across the enterprise, and our lines of business and functional areas have dedicated resources stacked against this,” Scharf said.
“This work did not start in the last few months. But the extremely challenging operating environment and uncertain outlook has accelerated our sense of urgency,” he said. “It’s important to note that I deeply believe that this exercise is about making us a better and more efficient company, not just about reducing expenses.”
For example, Scharf said, the bank “has too many management layers, spans of controls for managers are too narrow. And we have resources dedicated to activities that are not a priority today.”
“Over the medium term, we have the opportunity to materially reduce our expense, including increasing digital adoption for retail and commercial clients, reducing third-party spend, consolidating locations including branches, field offices and corporate sites, and applying technology differently,” he said.
“The opportunity to become more efficient exists elsewhere in the organization and we will protect this work at all costs.”
Analysts said that Wells Fargo’s first quarterly loss in 11½ years at $2.69 billion will make it easier for Scharf and his management team to carryout the expense-reduction initiative.
“Wells Fargo is setting the stage for massive cuts in both operating and personnel expenses in the coming quarter, and they’re going to use their terrible second-quarter numbers to justify the cuts,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.
“You can expect a head count reduction in the neighborhood of 50,000 across the bank’s national footprint to bring staffing levels in line with the other big banks, with a disproportionate number of these layoffs occurring here in North Carolina,” Plath predicted.
“In addition, I expect them to announce that they’re going to exit several lines of business where they’re currently a marginal player ... in the name of operating expense reductions,” he said.
