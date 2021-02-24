Wells: Here's your chance to talk to a lawyer for free

“The public benefits greatly from these NCBA/ NCBF programs. Providing access to our members for direction about routine legal questions improves access to justice in North Carolina” said Raleigh lawyer Mark Holt, President of NCBA and NCBF. As a career-long member of NCBA and a past president, I would add that these are exactly the kinds of programs in which lawyers should participate.

If you are not able to call next Friday, remember that ALL lawyers in our state are called upon to provide several pro-bono hours of service each year. (And they are happy to do so, btw.) When you have a quick question which your instincts tell you to check with your lawyer, call BEFORE you act. Your lawyer should answer your quick question as a courtesy, most times. Because your lawyer wants you to avoid the best problem you NEVER have, too, when you assume something is not a problem when it may, in fact, be a problem in waiting.