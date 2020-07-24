The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area reached during the second quarter a post-Great Recession peak for the median home sale prices, Attom Data Solutions reported Friday.
The median price was $168,500, up 12.3% from $150,000 in the first quarter and up 8.7% from a year ago.
By comparison, the quarterly low over the past 10 years was $104,361 in the first quarter of 2011. The pre-Great Recession high was $129,500 in the second and third quarters of 2007.
Meanwhile, the median price for the Greensboro-High Point MSA was $155,000 for the second quarter.
That’s up 4.7% from the first quarter and 1.5% from a year ago. It also represents a 10-year high, with the low being $107,000 in 2011.
“The housing market across the United States pulled something of a high-wire act in the second quarter, surging forward despite the encroaching economic headwinds resulting from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom. “Profit margins hit new records as prices kept climbing.”
However, Teta cautioned that “there have been recent signs of prices flattening out or dropping across significant parts of the country, and the economic toll from the virus continues to be a major issue.”
Attom separately issued its second-quarter reports on the percentage of all-cash and institutional investor homes.
The Winston-Salem MSA had 30.1% of home sales purchased with cash last year, compared with 32.1% a year ago.
Cash buyers include institutional investors acquiring properties to initially rent before selling them during a future uptick in home prices.
Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 9.5%, compared with 9.4% a year ago.
The Winston-Salem MSA had 9.5% overall in distressed sales in the second quarter.
There were 6.2% short sales, defined as homeowners selling quickly, often at a loss, to avoid foreclosure. There also were 3.3% bank real-estate owned sales and no third-party foreclosure auction sales — typically those conducted at a county courthouse.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties had cash buyers representing 35.1% of second-quarter sales. FHA home sales accounted for 8.4%.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 11.5% overall in distressed sales — 8.1% short sales, 3.4% bank real-estate owned sales and no third-party foreclosure auction sales.
