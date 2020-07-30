You’re called into the office. Your manager and HR are already there. You know what’s about to happen.
Fired, position eliminated/consolidated, laid off, downsized, right-sized, part of a reduction in force… regardless of what it’s called, you’re either going through that now or possibly have experienced that in the past.
Hurts, doesn’t it? You bet… on multiple levels.
How you choose to process all that may well impact your future. Today’s column might hit home for some… might sound like preaching to others… but it’s something I think we all need to hear, whether it’s related to a job search or in our everyday personal lives.
Some of you know I co-host a weekly program where guests discuss tips related to job hunting, personal/professional development or business. (Contact me for the link to register for these free lunchtime discussions.)
In recent weeks, we’ve had guests talk about topics like victim mentality, learned helplessness, and others in that vein.
They prompted me to think of my own journey. Have I blamed others? “It’s not my fault.”
From a definition standpoint, consider ‘victim mentality’ as an acquired personality trait where you view yourself as a victim of the negative actions of others, even if the evidence may show otherwise.
‘Learned helplessness’ suggests you feel you’re incapable of accomplishing tasks and have little to no control of your environment.
These are injurious states, whether you’re talking everyday life or simply job searching.
“They won’t hire me because of my age. No one is hiring during COVID. I think my interviewers don’t like people of my age/race/ethnicity/religion/accent/geographic region/sexual orientation/weight…”
You’ve given yourself an excuse for not only not getting hired, but also not even trying anymore. Why bother when the deck is stacked against you?
Playing the blame game might make us feel somewhat better, but it doesn’t put food on our table.
You, me, we… we, alone are responsible for how we choose to view our situation. Our perceptions limit us more than anyone or any company can.
It’s certainly OK to be angry and work through the emotions of a job loss. At some point, that grieving and anger needs to be re-channeled into more positive thoughts and actions. Frankly, companies don’t care much about your past… just what you can do for them.
If you’re mired in the helplessness or that victim mentality, how’s that working for you? Adding any years to your life? Helping you sleep better at night?
Instead, consider focusing your time and energies toward things you can control… your time and your attitude. You can’t change the past. The future is up to you. Take control. Good luck!
