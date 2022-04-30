Byron Williams: Harkening back to an era that never existed

A graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School, he joined the U.S. Navy in 2004, where he was promoted to lieutenant prior to serving as an adviser in SEAL Team One, deployed to Iraq in 2007. A year later, was appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to serve as a U.S. attorney; and from 2013-2018 he was a member of the House of Representatives.

These impressive credentials belong to Florida’s 46th and current governor, Ronald DeSantis. He has made a national name for himself, not by relying on the intellectual heft that his background denotes, but rather by belying it.

DeSantis has become the national face of the so-called culture war or the logical next step in the folly that is “Trumpism.”

Trumpism is the politics of cynicism that placates a portion of an aggrieved dominant culture that views the America they imagined visibly slipping away. Though its name is derived from the nation’s 45th president, he by no means was the original artisan.

As an effective political tool, the politics of cynicism has been overtly practiced in some variation for more than 50 years. Trumpism is merely an updated 21st century rendition that ultimately appeals to the worst impulses in the human condition.

It paradoxically harkens back to an era that never existed, but vague enough to allow the disciples to freely imagine unabated by the inconvenience of reality.

With great fanfare void of corroborating evidence to support the claim, DeSantis recently announced the Florida Department of Education banned more than 50 new math textbooks for containing “indoctrinating information” on “prohibited topics,” such as critical race theory.

After weeks of public feuding, DeSantis signed a bill that will cancel special privileges granted to Disney decades ago to govern the land surrounding the Disney World theme park. The governor’s move is estimated to cost Disney tens of millions of dollars annually.

It is difficult to see how DeSantis’ actions will address the larger challenges facing Florida. That’s because these actions are not designed to aid most Floridians.

One of the seductive features of Trumpism, which is on display with DeSantis’ actions, is its use of emotional titillation masks that it fails to make anyone better. It is the politics of cynicism that defines another group as “other,” somehow beyond the mainstream; and therefore not protected by the rights America guarantees to all its citizens.

Trumpism feigns morality. Not the public morality rooted in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, but a subjective private morality. This is a morality of the individual that seeks to make its personal beliefs ubiquitous. Feeding on the toxins of certainty, it is unable to comprehend that self-righteous morality inevitably leads to hypocrisy.

America’s civic virtue is based on liberty and equality; it marries the rights of the individual with its responsibilities. This reflects the delicate balancing act for all citizens.

But Trumpism offers a linear vision that seeks liberty void of equality and individual rights without the corresponding responsibilities.

According to a recent Politico poll, only 38% of Republicans find it problematic if a candidate makes racist remarks, 25% if a candidate makes homophobic remarks; and 47% if he or she makes antisemitic remarks? If Politico’s findings are accurate that is an alarming level of venom baked into the party orthodoxy.

Sadly, the self-appointed centurions of Trumpism are the “Whatabouters.” These enablers, armed only with the arrows of false equivalency in their quiver, seek to discredit the aforementioned observations and others by charging hypocrisy without directly refuting disproving the initial accusations.

Unable to rebut the obvious, they seek the predictable retort that begins, “What about (fill in the blank)” as a way to demonstrate the opposition has made similar infractions.

But the issue is not about the opposition’s infractions or sophomoric obfuscations; it is the decision that a subsection of one of the two major political parties has decided that its political fortunes exist beyond the well-established democratic guardrails.

Though Trumpism appears to be the preferable path for DeSantis’ political ambitions, it is an option limited by immediate gratification. Unable to significantly expand its base, Trumpism’s success relies, in part, on the opposition’s apathy. It has no regard for appealing to the better angels of our nature because it is consumed with promoting blame, fear and cynicism — not to offer possible solutions, but to simply win the next election.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.