In case you missed it, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office recently hired Myles Cosgrove as a law enforcement officer. In March 2020, Cosgrove, a former Louisville police officer, shot and killed Breonna Taylor unarmed and in her apartment.

Taylor was the victim of the Louisville Police Department’s “no-knock” warrant gone awry. Cosgrove and seven other officers wrongfully entered Taylor’s apartment. The commotion startled the 26-year-old Taylor and her boyfriend.

The “no-knock” policy does not require police to identify themselves beforehand. Taylor’s boyfriend, thinking it was an intruder, fired a single shot. According to reports, Cosgrove fired half of the 32 return rounds. Two of his rounds struck and killed Taylor. A grand jury ultimately concluded the charge of wanton endangerment was not applicable. No criminal charges were filed related to Taylor’s death.

In January 2021, the Louisville Metro Police Department terminated Cosgrove for violating department procedures on the use of deadly force and for violating LMPD policy by not wearing a body camera during the raid.

In Cosgrove’s termination letter, the interim Louisville Police Chief Yvette Gentry wrote: “The shots you fired went in three different directions, indicating you did not verify a threat or have target acquisition.” Gentry added, “In other words, the evidence shows that you fired wildly at unidentified subjects or targets located within the apartment.”

But in 2022, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted to allow Cosgrove to keep his police certification, which made him eligible to work for other police departments in the state.

Though notable, the murder of Taylor has not received the media attention of George Floyd. Two months after Taylor, Floyd was murdered in a Minneapolis parking lot by police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd’s murder was more difficult to escape. The world was privy to the horrifying 8-minute-and-46-second video as Floyd’s life ebbed away. “I can’t breathe” were reported to be his last words as Chauvin nonchalantly applied pressure to Floyd’s neck. We had to sit with it; there was no plausible “on the other hand” scenario that could justify his death.

Unlike Floyd, we didn’t witness a video of Louisville police going into the wrong house. We were not privy to what it looks like when no-knock warrants go bad. Was Taylor simply reflective of the unintended consequence associated with so-called “tough on crime” policies?

It is by definition absurd when going to bed becomes a contributing factor to one’s murder. There is something that reeks of moral depravity when an individual, whose sworn responsibility is to protect and serve and is fired for what could at best be described as dereliction of duty, could find similar work in a nearby jurisdiction. How many bank presidents are in their present capacity after having been fired from their previous bank position for embezzlement?

Given the high profile nature of this case, it is extremely unlikely Cosgrove’s background was unknown to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Did he offer a contrarian version, contradicting the Louisville Police Department’s findings that the Carroll County hiring team found amenable? Or was the violation of Taylor’s humanity not a mitigating factor?

Not everyone feels that hiring Cosgrove once again in a law enforcement capacity is a travesty, as the online donations he received nationwide amounted to in excess of $60,000 when he was placed on administrative leave. Isn’t a prerequisite to send Cosgrove financial support to be blind to Taylor’s humanity?

The death of Breonna Taylor is part of the American narrative. And no-knock warrants are an asterisk used by certain law enforcement agencies to loosen the constitutional protections offered by the Fourth Amendment.

No-knock warrants, in general, transform the use of deadly force from “only when necessary” to a reactionary possibility that’s placed on a hair trigger. Presumably, they are issued when entry could lead to the destruction of key evidence or safety for police or others is at risk.

Moreover, no-knock warrants, in theory, require that officers cannot disregard reliable information that clearly negates the pressing need prior to the execution of the warrant. Would that also include making sure, at minimum, to have the damn address correct?

In this case, the wrong address, that resulted in an innocent person being murdered, did not deter future employment. Breonna Taylor’s saga remains one of America’s unresolved absurdities; hiring Cosgrove proves it.