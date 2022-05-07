Byron Williams: Our ‘deeply rooted’ rights and history

With the unprecedented magnitude of the leaked opinion that the Supreme Court has the requisite five votes to overturn Roe v. Wade, the gauntlet has been thrown and the dynamics for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections could not be clearer.

Going forward, will we return the traditions of democratic-republicanism or perilously spiral downward into the abyss of democratic-radicalism?

The landmark case that affirmed abortion rights, as part of the constitutionally protected right to privacy, will soon be no more. It remains to be seen what the post-Roe world will look like.

That this court would overturn Roe, along with Casey v. Planned Parenthood, which strengthened Roe, is about as shocking as the sun making its predictable rise over the eastern horizon. But the binary terrain that much of our public discourse relies on is woefully inadequate to judiciously address many of our contemporary concerns. There is a tendency to place an overreliance on the outcome as a way to measure our support or opposition.

The revelation of the leaked memo that Roe would be overturned cannot be divorced from then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2016 decision to not hold hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland. McConnell summarily concluded that eight months before a presidential election was insufficient time to hold nomination hearings. But McConnell’s brazenly political decision eight weeks before the 2020 presidential election was determined more than adequate to hold hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The decisions to step beyond the nation’s democratic norms could only be accepted by those who approved the outcome. But this “ends justifying the means” approach is a double-edged sword. Given American politics, especially at the national level, is a cyclical endeavor, retribution is a matter of time.

If Democrats were able to expand their majorities in Congress, it is increasingly likely that justices would be added to the Supreme Court. And like McConnell’s decisions, there would be nothing unconstitutional about such acts.

If this were to happen, the likely cries of victimization by the opposition notwithstanding, the nation would officially be on an irrepressible downward slide, away from its democratic traditions.

In the leaked majority opinion published by Politico, Justice Samuel Alito opined that the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and 14th Amendments to the Constitution — where the court concluded, per the 1965 case Griswold v. Connecticut, that the right to privacy was contained in the penumbra of rights embedded in the aforementioned amendments — was not applicable to Roe.

Is Alito suggesting that, the moment a woman becomes pregnant, she loses some of her constitutionally protected right to privacy? Given that the right to privacy is not expressly stated in the Constitution, is it a constitutionally protected right in Alito’s jurisprudence worldview?

Alito’s subjective conclusion that the “right to an abortion is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history” is cause for concern for myriad reasons. The constitutional underpinnings that supported Roe were privacy. Is the right to privacy deeply rooted in the nation’s history?

Moreover, Alito specifically criticizes landmark civil rights cases Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized marriage equality, and Lawrence v. Texas, which legalized private consensual sex, as not deeply rooted in the nation’s history.

Alito’s assertion that certain issues he considers not deeply rooted in the nation’s history offers a misguided, radical and dangerous understanding of the American adventure.

Equality, though stated as part of the nation’s civic virtue in 1776, was not deeply rooted in the nation’s history, when the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868. One might make a similar claim with the ratification of 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage. It wasn’t until 1965, with the passage of the Voting Rights Act, that full citizenship for all Americans became ubiquitous. Until the change occurred, each was a concept that was not deeply rooted in the nation’s history.

The very essence of change, consistent with the nation’s democratic values, is by definition not something deeply rooted in the nation’s history until it is brought to fruition.

Alito’s opinion, in its current leaked form, may be rivaled only by the opinions offered in Dred Scott v. Sanford and Plessy v. Ferguson, widely considered among the worst decisions ever rendered by the court.

Do we sit passively, endowed with apathy, or do we conclude this potentially radical and dangerous path that at least five members of the court seemed committed to tread is a bridge too far? America’s next steps await our decision.

The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.