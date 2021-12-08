Byron Williams: Were there two victims in debunked rape conviction?

How should we hold the duality of these absurdities? Two victims: The 18-year-old college student who survived the barbarity of someone attempting to rob her humanity; and the innocent man, who served more than 16 years in prison for rape and sodomy, who lived as a pariah, given his public status as a registered sex offender since his release in 1999. Moreover, on several occasions, Broadwater was denied parole because of his unwillingness to admit to the crime.

The 18-year-old Sebold, manipulated by authorities to change her story in order to obtain a conviction against Broadwater, went on to be lauded for encouraging rape victims to report their attackers, having several bestselling books to her credit along with movie deals.

The latter considerations beg the question: What about the 39-year-old Sebold? Is she also a victim?

As it has been previously reported, prior to writing "Lucky" Sebold reviewed the entire district attorney’s file, including the photo of the police lineup. Were the accounts that did not add up for Mucciante not apparent to Sebold when reviewing the file? Did Sebold not have questions about Broadwater’s innocence prior to his 2021 exoneration, let alone his 1999 release?