Byron Williams: Were there two victims in debunked rape conviction?

According to Merriam-Webster, the word "victim" can be defined as “a person harmed, lost or destroyed.”
If one accepts the aforementioned definition, one must also conclude that two “victims” resulted from a 1981 rape — the one preyed upon and the individual who was convicted and later exonerated.
Author Alice Sebold recently apologized to Anthony Broadwater, the man she accused of raping her about 30 years ago, a crime that also was the premise of her bestselling memoir "Lucky." It is the account of Sebold being raped as a first-year student at Syracuse University. In 2019, a film adaptation was announced.
"Lucky" is the courageous story of a young woman not being defined by tragedy, who looked her accuser in the eye to see that justice was done — until it was proved not to be true.
When executive producer Timothy Mucciante began working on the movie adaptation of "Lucky," he noticed discrepancies in the portion of the story that described the trial. He later told the New Times, “I started having some doubts, not about the story that Alice told about her assault, which is tragic, but the second part of her book about the trial, which didn’t hang together.”
Mucciante left the project because of his concerns and hired a private investigator to review the evidence against Broadwater.
In November 2021, a New York Supreme Court justice exonerated Broadwater after determining there had been serious issues with the original conviction.
Broadwater’s conviction rested largely on Sebold’s testimony, as well as a microscopic hair analysis that the U.S. Department of Justice concluded was “unreliable.”
Sebold originally identified a different person as the rapist. When police informed her that she had picked out the wrong person, Sebold admitted the person she picked and the one she did not (numbers four and five in the lineup) “looked like identical twins.” Because Sebold is white and Broadwater is African American, there was also an undeniable racial component added to this saga.
It also was reported the prosecutor, back in 1981, manipulated the 18-year-old Sebold, telling her that the man she identified in the lineup and Broadwater were friends and that they both came to the lineup to confuse her. This opened the door so that the ends could justify the means.
The film adaptation of "Lucky" was canceled after losing its funding in mid-2021. Scribner, the publisher of "Lucky," released a statement following Broadwater’s exoneration that distribution of all formats of the book would cease while Sebold and the publisher determined how to revise the work.
How should we hold the duality of these absurdities? Two victims: The 18-year-old college student who survived the barbarity of someone attempting to rob her humanity; and the innocent man, who served more than 16 years in prison for rape and sodomy, who lived as a pariah, given his public status as a registered sex offender since his release in 1999. Moreover, on several occasions, Broadwater was denied parole because of his unwillingness to admit to the crime.
The 18-year-old Sebold, manipulated by authorities to change her story in order to obtain a conviction against Broadwater, went on to be lauded for encouraging rape victims to report their attackers, having several bestselling books to her credit along with movie deals.
The latter considerations beg the question: What about the 39-year-old Sebold? Is she also a victim?
As it has been previously reported, prior to writing "Lucky" Sebold reviewed the entire district attorney’s file, including the photo of the police lineup. Were the accounts that did not add up for Mucciante not apparent to Sebold when reviewing the file? Did Sebold not have questions about Broadwater’s innocence prior to his 2021 exoneration, let alone his 1999 release?
I can accept how an 18-year-old can be manipulated by law enforcement, in light of such traumatic circumstances, to identify the wrong person in order to obtain a conviction. But it is difficult to understand how one justifies being a leading voice for so many as cries for “Believe her” are still met with deafening silence.
Paradoxically, Sebold did not become a bestselling author because of her courage as an 18-year-old victim of rape, but because of the cowardice she displayed when realizing an innocent man had been wrongly persecuted. In doing so, Sebold, through her silence, participated in the creation of a second victim to stand proxy for her pain.
The Rev. Byron Williams (byron@publicmorality.org), a writer and the host of “The Public Morality” on WSNC 90.5, lives in Winston-Salem.