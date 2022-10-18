Cabinet manufacturer plans 131-job expansion in Hamlet

American Woodmark Corp., one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of cabinets, said Tuesday it will expand its operations in Hamlet, including adding 131 jobs. A capital investment total was not disclosed.

American Woodmark, founded in 1980, is based in Winchester, Va. It operates 18 manufacturing and distribution centers and eight primary service centers across North America.

The Hamlet expansion will increase the company’s finished goods production capacity for its East Coast networks.

The average annual salary for the new jobs will be $44,748, which is above the current average wage in Richmond County of $38,035.

The manufacturer has been made eligible for up to $1.09 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant. Those incentives are reserved for companies with operations in N.C. that are considering out-of-state options for expansion or relocation.