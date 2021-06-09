Caila Bynum, Glenn High

Dear Class of 2021,We finally did it. It seems so generic to say, but those words hold different weight than others before me who were able to say them.
From freshman orientation to pep rallies, to jamborees, sporting events, homecoming celebrations and so many more everlasting memories we created. Until a little less than halfway through our junior year (on Friday, March 13) many of us went to school for what would be the last time ever. For all of us, it was the last normal day of our high school career. This past year and a half has been far from what we expected it to be.
“Unprecedented” they called it, yet with all odds against us we never fully gave up.
I don’t know about you all, but online school was one of the most challenging experiences of my life. In the beginning, it seemed easy, but as the year proceeded and a new school year began, it was harder to wake up each day and go to school from my own home. It was easier to just roll over and go back to sleep — or not log on to school for the day at all. Motivation and focus was lost. It felt like I was drowning, but nobody was listening. All school work became homework and our personal lives became riddled with being alone and missing assignments, and I know I’m not alone.
Not to mention the outside factors that are still going on in the world today, we never got a break and absolutely nothing came easy. Everything was “unprecedented” — that weird word again. And everybody felt the pressure this year; there is no denying it, but we, the students, got the shortest end of the stick.
Though the hardships were greater than the good times, every single one of us gained traits that will stick around for years to come. Perseverance, dedication and above all awareness for our own mental health and self worth.
If there is one thing I want you to take away from this it is that we are capable of anything we set our minds to. We will continue to grow and better ourselves. So don’t stop here. Don’t let this be the end of your journey but the beginning of a new chapter and the end of a looong, long dragged-out one.
Whatever you now decide to do, I challenge you to be the best at it. I challenge you to ask questions, demand changes and leave your mark on the world. We are the generation of realization. We survive and we can be unprecedented too!
A year and a half later as we sit here in our orange cap and gowns we find ourselves going our separate ways for the first time in 13 years. Along this journey many of us lost loved ones, went through mental health declines, and watched as the world went up in flames, feeling alone and helpless for the majority of our final grade-school days.
Yet here we are: We’ve prevailed. We succeeded! It is certainly something we will brag about in the future, and it’s something we deserve to brag about.
Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way and Congratulations to every single one of my fellow graduates. We earned this. And now it is time for us to set the precedent!