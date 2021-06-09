Caila Bynum, Glenn High

Dear Class of 2021,We finally did it. It seems so generic to say, but those words hold different weight than others before me who were able to say them.

From freshman orientation to pep rallies, to jamborees, sporting events, homecoming celebrations and so many more everlasting memories we created. Until a little less than halfway through our junior year (on Friday, March 13) many of us went to school for what would be the last time ever. For all of us, it was the last normal day of our high school career. This past year and a half has been far from what we expected it to be.

“Unprecedented” they called it, yet with all odds against us we never fully gave up.

I don’t know about you all, but online school was one of the most challenging experiences of my life. In the beginning, it seemed easy, but as the year proceeded and a new school year began, it was harder to wake up each day and go to school from my own home. It was easier to just roll over and go back to sleep — or not log on to school for the day at all. Motivation and focus was lost. It felt like I was drowning, but nobody was listening. All school work became homework and our personal lives became riddled with being alone and missing assignments, and I know I’m not alone.