A California solar-energy group has spent $2.26 million for a 203.5-acre tract in Lexington, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday. The property is off Newsom Lane.

The buyer is Healing Springs Land Holdco LLC, an affiliate of Cypress Creek Renewables LLC of Santa Monica. Cypress also has locations in Asheville, Durham, Sacramento and San Francisco.

The seller is Carrollton Inc. of Lexington NC of Lexington.

The Healing Springs affiliate also paid for three tracts off Flat Swamp Road and State Road 2351: $750,000 for 87 acres; $526,000 for 73 acres; and $388,500 for 60 acres.

The combined purchase was $3.93 million for 423.5 acres.

Cypress said on its website that its engineering, procurement and construction team, as well as operations and maintenance business, are based in Durham.