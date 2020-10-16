Call of home led superintendent to resign

Whatever Angela Hairston wanted to accomplish in her first year as superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools was pushed to the back burner seven months into her tenure.

The COVID-19 pandemic created an historic disruption to the local education system, leaving Hairston and her team scrambling to come up with solutions. Those solutions — whether to return to in-person learn, install a hybrid model or go fully remote — had supporters and critics.

Pleasing everyone, or even a majority, proved impossible.

On Thursday, Hairston unexpectedly resigned from the school district after 14 months to take a job as superintendent of Danville City Schools, which has about 50,000 fewer students than WS/FCS. Her last day will be Nov. 13.

Though the call to return to her hometown was strong, Hairston alluded to the mounting pressure that superintendents across the country face as they weigh the risks and benefits of keeping children out of school.

Among local parents, Hairston said, one-third wanted to return fulltime school, one-third wanted a hybrid model, and one-third wanted to be fully remote. The local district has begun the hybrid model, with thousands of elementary-aged children returning to school buildings next month.