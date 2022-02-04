Camel City Elite Races preview

A preview of the 10th annual Camel City Elite Races track meet in Winston-Salem.
What
Races for pro and top-level college athletes in 800 meters, 3,000 meters and the mile
When
2 p.m. Saturday
Where
JDL Fast Track, 2505 Empire Drive, Winston-Salem
Admission
$10 adults, $5 students, free for ages 12 and under; available at the door.
Notable
• Prize money: $6,000 for first place; $4,000 for second; $2,000 for third; $1,000 for fourth. Time bonuses of $1,000 are available to winners in each event; $1,000 flat track world record bonuses are available.
• Camel City arrives a week after the Millrose Games in New York and on the same weekend as the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge in New York and the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Staten Island. Though the number of pro entries is less at JDL than in previous years, meet director Craig Longhurst is celebrating the strength of the college fields competing against them.
"The whole thing was started to try to get kids qualified for NCAAs, and this may be our deepest college fields to date," Longhurst says. "(Athanas) Kioko (third in NCAA 5,000 in 2021), Ian Shanklin, Carolina's got two guys in there, Texas is coming and they're pretty loaded, Wake and Duke and Virginia Tech and N.C. State's women. I'm really excited about that."
• Olympian Ajeé Wilson, a two-time world championships bronze medalist who won the 800 meters at the Millrose Games last weekend for a sixth time, heads the 800 field at JDL.
• N.C. State runners, past but also present members of the 2021 NCAA cross country national championship team, will be prominent. Two of the three pros doubling in the women's mile and 3,000 – Sammy George (Mountain South Elite) and Elly Henes (adidas) – are State alums, to go with Olympian Rachel Schneider (Hoka One One). The 3,000 field will include current State athletes Kelsey Chmiel (sixth in NCAA cross country meet, ACC champion), two-time All-America Allie Hays (22nd at NCAA XC), two-time All-America Savannah Shaw and Marlee Starliper, plus Wake Forest's Mackenna Curtis-Collins. The women's mile, with Hoka's Emily Richards also entered, will include State's Samantha Bush (32nd at NCAA XC) and Sarah LaTour.
• The men's mile field will include Burlington native Graham Crawford, a former State runner, and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist (800 meters) Clayton Murphy. State's Gavin Gaynor and Wake's Thomas Vanoppen are among the collegians entered.
• Greensboro's Shanklin, a multi-time All-America and ACC champion at State who graduated from Page High School, will be part of the 3,000 field along with Winston-Salem native and Mount Tabor alum Cameron Ponder of Furman. Shanklin is a redshirt senior at State.
• Middle school boys and girls mile races will be part of the lineup.
• Masks are required for spectators unless they are actively eating or drinking.