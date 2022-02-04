Camel City Elite Races preview

"The whole thing was started to try to get kids qualified for NCAAs, and this may be our deepest college fields to date," Longhurst says. "(Athanas) Kioko (third in NCAA 5,000 in 2021), Ian Shanklin, Carolina's got two guys in there, Texas is coming and they're pretty loaded, Wake and Duke and Virginia Tech and N.C. State's women. I'm really excited about that."

• Olympian Ajeé Wilson, a two-time world championships bronze medalist who won the 800 meters at the Millrose Games last weekend for a sixth time, heads the 800 field at JDL.

• N.C. State runners, past but also present members of the 2021 NCAA cross country national championship team, will be prominent. Two of the three pros doubling in the women's mile and 3,000 – Sammy George (Mountain South Elite) and Elly Henes (adidas) – are State alums, to go with Olympian Rachel Schneider (Hoka One One). The 3,000 field will include current State athletes Kelsey Chmiel (sixth in NCAA cross country meet, ACC champion), two-time All-America Allie Hays (22nd at NCAA XC), two-time All-America Savannah Shaw and Marlee Starliper, plus Wake Forest's Mackenna Curtis-Collins. The women's mile, with Hoka's Emily Richards also entered, will include State's Samantha Bush (32nd at NCAA XC) and Sarah LaTour.