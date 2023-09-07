'Gardens are gateways to cultures," said Brandon Tam, associate curator of the orchid collection at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, as he unlocked the door to one of the Huntington's orchid collection greenhouses on a hot afternoon in July.

Tam, 30, is the proud guardian of one of the largest and most diverse orchid collections in the world. He runs horticultural operations, including conservation, propagation and acquisitions, and supervises more than 40 volunteers. What makes the Huntington's collection special is that it contains at least 10,000 orchids with 1,500 unique species.

Tam humbly regards this as merely "a drop in the bucket" compared with the 30,000 recognized species of orchids worldwide. He said the Huntington's goal is to propagate as many orchid species as possible to preserve them for future generations to appreciate.

Therefore, the Huntington's orchid collection is split into three temperature and humidity-controlled greenhouses — totaling more than 20,000 square feet of space or the size of 1.5 Olympic-size swimming pools — based on which climate they are best suited to. Each greenhouse is packed with orchids of every shape, size and color, from the tiny yellow Platystele misasiana to the large magenta Phalaenopsis gigantea.