Carl F. Parrish
Carl F. Parrish

Criminal defense attorney Carl Parrish gained a public spotlight in the 1990s when he was asked to appear as a legal expert on WXII’s weekly segment "Ask the Lawyer."

Throughout his 24 years on the show, Parrish answered legal questions on-air from viewers while also working as a prominent attorney, eventually owning his own firm, Carl Parrish Law.

Throughout his 43-year law career, Parrish represented a range of criminal defendants and government employees who faced criminal charges or allegations of misconduct.

Parrish, a 1974 Wake Forest Law School graduate, had a passion for law and was known for never taking a day off.

Parrish, who died in March at age 70, shuttered his practice in late 2017.

