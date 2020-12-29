 Skip to main content
Wake Forest basketball coach Carl Tacy coaches the Deacons during the 1975-76 season.

Coaching in perhaps the golden age of the ACC, Carl Tacy helped mold Wake Forest University basketball into a formidable program.

PHOTOS: Carl Tacy through the years

Tacy, who coached from 1972 to 1985, led some of the greatest players in the school’s history, including Rod Griffin, Skip Brown and Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues — all of whom have jerseys retired at Joel Coliseum.

Nicknamed "Gentleman Carl,” Tacy won 222 games for the Deacons, taking them to the NCAA Tournament four times and the NIT twice.

“Carl was a great coach and an even better person," Gene Hooks, Wake Forest's athletics director said in a statement after Tacy’s April death.

