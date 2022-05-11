Carolina Panthers first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu signs rookie deal

Carolina will have its first-round selection signed and ready to participate in its upcoming rookie minicamp.

The Panthers and tackle Ikem Ekwonu have agreed to terms on his rookie deal, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is a four-year contract with $27.56 million guaranteed, along with a fifth-year option, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

His signing bonus is worth about $17.2 million.

Ekwonu joins defensive end Amaré Barno and offensive lineman Cade Mays as three of the six Panthers’ rookies already signed to the team. Mays agreed to his deal on Tuesday. Barno, a sixth-round selection, became the first player in the 2022 NFL draft class to sign his rookie deal, which the team announced last week.

Ekwonu was the first offensive player taken in the draft and is expected to start at left tackle for the Panthers. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound tackle started every game last season at left tackle for North Carolina State. The Charlotte native was a consensus first-team All-American. Ekwonu was the third consensus All-American in school history. He led the team with 67 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns. He allowed just two sacks in 829 snaps.

Ekwonu brings immediate run-blocking expertise to Carolina. He completes a revamped Panthers offensive line that also features Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Austin Corbett and Taylor Moton.

The Panthers have three rookies who are still unsigned. Quarterback Matt Corral, linebacker Brandon Smith and cornerback Kalon Barnes have yet to agree to their rookie deals. Rookie minicamp begins Friday at the Panthers’ practice facility.