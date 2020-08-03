Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA **HURRICANE ISAIAS WILL CONTINUE HEAVY RAIN AND BRING TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS TO EASTERN NC THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CUMBERLAND, EDGECOMBE, FRANKLIN, HALIFAX, HARNETT, HOKE, JOHNSTON, NASH, SAMPSON, WAKE, WARREN, WAYNE, AND WILSON * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 90 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF FAYETTEVILLE NC OR ABOUT 150 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF ROCKY MOUNT NC - 33.8N 78.5W - STORM INTENSITY 85 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 22 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE ISAIAS WILL MAKE LANDFALL NEAR THE NORTH CAROLINA/SOUTH CAROLINA BORDER LATE THIS EVENING AND MOVE NORTHEAST ACROSS EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE CAROLINAS TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY. CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE, WITH THE GREATEST IMPACTS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS, HEAVY RAINFALL AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING ARE THE MAIN THREATS. DUE TO SATURATED SOILS AND STRONG WINDS, EXPECT NUMEROUS DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED TORNADOES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. CONDITIONS SHOULD BEGIN TO IMPROVE SOUTH TO NORTH LATE TUESDAY MORNING AND INTO THE AFTERNOON. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ALONG AND EAST OF US 1. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE WESTERN PIEDMONT AND WESTERN SANDHILLS. * FLOODING RAIN: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE FLOODING RAIN ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. REMAIN WELL GUARDED AGAINST LIFE- THREATENING FLOOD WATERS HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES. STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME RIVERS OF MOVING WATER WITH UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS. MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. * TORNADOES: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES ARE STILL UNFOLDING ACROSS THE COASTAL PLAIN. REMAIN WELL BRACED AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE HOMES DEMOLISHED, BOXCARS OVERTURNED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT. DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE TOLL. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ANY ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. REMEMBER, DURING THE STORM 9 1 1 EMERGENCY SERVICES MAY NOT BE ABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND IF CONDITIONS ARE UNSAFE. THIS SHOULD BE A BIG FACTOR IN YOUR DECISION MAKING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READYNC.ORG - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH NC AROUND 5 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.