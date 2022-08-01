Add magic to your wedding with a butterfly release

Long gone are the days of throwing rice onto a new married couple. Today most couples strive for something more eco-friendly, such as bubbles or flower petals.

Some opt for illuminated options such as lighting sparklers or glow sticks.

However, a growing number of newlyweds are it a step further with a butterfly release, a beautiful and ecological way to celebrate the bride and groom.

Alanna Pfaff says All-A-Flutter butterfly farm in High Point “made my wedding-ceremony dreams come true.”

“I have always had a huge love and admiration for bugs,” says Pfaff, who got married in 2021.

“I could not have thought of a better display for my wedding than a butterfly release,” she says. “It was honestly what I was most excited about!”

Nora Aker, co-owner of All-A-Flutter, shares more about this breathtaking trend.

All of All-A-Flutter’s releases are elegant monarch butterflies.

For weddings, butterflies are often released as the bride and groom exit the ceremony or reception. However, the timing is really tailored to what the couple wants.

Many couples release them all at once for an unforgettable view and experience. Others release them individually and may honor deceased loved ones with each butterfly.

There is no right or wrong way to release butterflies at your wedding.

In addition to being stunning, butterfly releases are ecologically sound. They do not threaten the environment and animals like balloon releases or rice throwing can.

The monarch population is endangered due to pesticides, land development and global climate change. Hosting a butterfly release allows the monarch butterfly to repopulate in various areas that are natural habitats to their species.

“We believe releasing butterflies at your event is yet another way to shine light on the ongoing efforts needed to help the monarch population,” Akers says.

All-A-Flutter only ships butterflies to states that allows butterfly releases east of the continental divide. This ensures the butterflies are released within their natural environment.

Finally, it is a unique and fun way to celebrate a newly married couple.

It takes work to prepare the butterflies and get them ready for release. All-A-Flutter takes the job very seriously and uses the utmost caution.

You might wonder: How are butterflies sent for a release?

Akers says they only send fresh, young butterflies. All of the butterflies are fed and exercised.

They’re shipped in a dormant state, carefully packaged into individual envelopes. It is in these envelopes that the butterflies remain “asleep” until time to be released.

“As cold-blooded creatures, when temperatures fall below a certain degree, butterflies fall into a dormant sleep-like state,” Akers says. “This dormancy allows butterflies to conserve energy and be safely shipped to their destination. Cold packs are shipped with the butterflies to ensure they stay cool and asleep, and we always ship with priority overnight.”

With every package sent, there are detailed care instructions and steps on how to safely wake and release the butterflies.

“Butterfly releases not only add a whimsical, beautiful ‘wow’ moment to your wedding, but also add an environmentally friendly and beneficial aspect to your special day,” Akers says.

“I can’t think of anything more magical!” bride Pfaff says.