Before You Walk Down the Aisle, Find Out What’s in Style

Selecting and purchasing a wedding gown is a highly anticipated event for most brides.

The gown is a great way for brides to show their unique taste on their big day!

However, if you’ve ever been to a bridal shop, you know there are an abundance of options. It can overwhelm many brides.

Knowing the latest bridal fashions is a great way to start your perfect wedding gown search. It allows you to know what is in and available in the coming seasons.

Chris Bambalis, co-owner of Nitsa’s Apparel, shares the latest bridal fashion trends – straight from the runway!

Bridal fashion shows spotlight the next year’s styles, so Bambalis got a preview of spring 2023 styles by attending New York Bridal Fashion Week’s show virtually this spring.

WHAT’S POPULAR NOW?

“Micro weddings and intimate ceremonies are still a popular choice, and they spurred on the designs of mini dresses, separates, and bridal suits,” Bambalis says.

“We are also seeing pops of color including floral prints on wedding dress designs,” she says. “Wedding dress designer Monique Lhuillier has several gowns that beautifully depict this.”

NECKLINES TO SLEEVES

Two design aspects to always take note of on wedding dresses are the sleeves and necklines.

“Another trend to watch for is the puff or balloon sleeves, inspired by (the popular Netflix romance series) ‘Bridgerton,’ and placed on the mid-section of the arm,” Bambalis says. “The bell sleeve has also made an appearance in a long sleeved wedding dress. “

As to necklines, strapless dresses remain at the top of the list.

Those have been popular since the ‘90s, she says.

“We are seeing more dramatic necklines with simpler dresses,” Bambalis says.

Other necklines trending include the square neckline, off the shoulder with sleeve draping, high neckline and halter neckline, she says.

PERFECT SILHOUETTE

What is any dress, especially a wedding dress, without the perfect silhouette?

The most popular wedding-dress silhouette is still the ball gown,” Bambalis says. “However, the A-line, trumpet, column and mermaid shapes aren’t going anywhere.”

When selecting a silhouette, it is important to choose something you feel comfortable in and that you feel makes you look your best.

“The bride has a wonderful selection of shapes to choose from based on the fact that most designers integrate many silhouettes each season in their designs,” Bambalis says. “The bride can choose what flatters her figure the most and completes her vision for her special day.”

LOOKING TO 2023

Bambalis shares some of next year’s trends from New York Bridal Fashion Week.

“During this most recent bridal fashion week, all-over-lace dresses, perfected corseted bodices, slits and big ball gowns trended on the runways.” Bambalis says.

“Sareh Nouri detailed three-dimensional floral lace with high necklines and long sleeves,” she says. “Inspired by southern brides, she designed ball gowns with draping in the bodice. Shapes are simpler, but details are finer like trapunto stitching and fine pleating that defines what couture and bridal are all about.”

Other 2023 bridal fashion trends include rich fabrics with sheen and texture, such as Mikado and Satin.

“Continuing trends include the cascading draped sleeves, which expose the shoulders, and balloon sleeves which can be added or removed at the ceremony or reception,” Bambalis says.

“Another reoccurring trend is bows and back sashes that add a stunning detail to the dress,” she says. And colors, such as light blue and floral prints will also continue to be a part of several designers’ new collections.

Bambalis reminds brides: “No matter what is trending each season, it is important to enjoy this most exciting time in your life. Be sure to bring those people you love and respect wedding dress shopping with you.”