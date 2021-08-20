Bridal beauty trends are constantly changing. It’s sometimes hard for brides-to-be to keep up with what is in and what is not. We are here to help! Here are some of the beauty trends brides are raving about.

Nail Parties

A bride choosing to get her nails done before her wedding might not be new. However, many brides today are using it to bond with their wedding party, mothers, or soon-to-be mothers-in-law. It is a great way to enjoy time with the ladies in your life and relax together. You and your gals can go to a salon or even host an in-home nail party a few days before the wedding.

False Eyelashes

What woman doesn’t want longer eyelashes? Mascara is great, but false eyelashes are even better. Many brides today opt for fake eyelashes to make for more dramatic eyes on the big day. They also photograph beautifully!

Hair Pieces

Whether utilizing florals or something a little more unique, adding a hair piece creates a stunning look for your “do.” Adding accessories to your hair is ideal for brides that are choosing to skip the veil!

Jeweled Eyes

Brides are starting to step away from the classic makeup look and trying new, more creative looks. Among those looks, one of the more popular options is jeweled eyes. This look is achieved by using adhesive jewels or gems and adorning them across your bottom of your eyelid near the lashes or at the corners of your eyes. It creates a dramatic, distinctive look for brides!

Sun-Kissed Skin

While having a bridal glow is nothing new, what is new is how brides are achieving it. Tanning beds are virtually a trend of the past. Most brides today choose either spray tans or self-tanners. Spray tans are applied by professionals and usually look amazing. They do tend to cost more and require you to go somewhere to get that radiant glow. Self-tanners are more cost-effective, but since they are self-applied, you risk improper application.