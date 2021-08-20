The holidays are a season to be merry, but how about a season to be married?

With its twinkling lights, romantic candles and constant merriment, Christmastime creates the perfect setting for nuptials.

We sat down with four amazing and festive venues in the Piedmont Triad that love hosting holiday weddings. From fir trees to decorated mantles, they’ve got you covered!

The Barn at Reynolda Village

Tabatha Renegar, sales manager at The Barn at Reynolda Village, describes the venue at Christmastime as full of festive sights, sounds and decorations.

“The Holiday season at The Barn at Reynolda Village abounds with charm, elegance and warmth. From the glow of candles bouncing off the crisp, white walls to the meticulously cared-for landscaping, Reynolda simply shines during the holidays,” she says.

Over the years, from November into January, they have brought to life many winter weddings.

“The best thing about a winter wedding is the warmth and joyful anticipation felt by friends and family as they celebrate the newly married couple,” Renegar says.

Location: 106 Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Phone: 336-758-2276

The Bella Collina Mansion

All the holiday sights, sounds, and decorations are breathtaking, says Erin Stafford, director of operations.

“With scenic views and timeless décor, one cannot go wrong with a Bella Collina Mansion holiday wedding,” she says. The best thing about a Christmas wedding at The Bella Collina Mansion is “All the beautiful décor perfectly complements the beauty of the mansion,” she says.

Location: 9500 Mt Carmel Road, Stokesdale, NC 27357

Phone: 336-644-6713

Pilot Mountain Vineyards

This new scenic venue, owned by Mark and Kari Barbar, opened in August 2020.

Kari says Christmas there is a special time and sets the scene: “Imagine snuggling up around the glowing Christmas tree or on the patio under a blanket by the fire pit. You have a glass of mulled spiced wine in hand with your family and friends around you, enjoying the spectacular view of Pilot Mountain as the sun sets in an array of colors.”

Family is often a large part of the holiday season and one reason why Kari thinks Christmas is the perfect time for a wedding.

“A Christmas wedding brings your family and friends together to celebrate the holiday and starting your life together. Every year, as you decorate your Christmas tree, you will have wonderful memories that will make you smile and remind you of your special day.”

Location: 1162 Bradley Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043

Phone: 336-488-4186

The Holt House

Nia Ward, Jera Hawn, and Britney Cowan own the nearly 200-year-old home that is The Holt House.

During the holidays, “The Holt House is decorated with fresh, tall Frasier fir trees and adorned with antique ornaments, dried oranges, and pinecones,” Ward says. “All the mantles are filled with magnolia leaves and vintage nativity sets collected over the years. Christmas music fills the halls and the smell of apple cider and cinnamon waft through the air. The coziness of this historic home creates a warm and inviting setting for friends and family to gather for the celebration of a Christmas wedding.”

She loves that a Christmas wedding entails that feeling of joy and hope that is part of the season.

“Starting off a marriage with a foundation of joy and hope is the perfect way to begin and remember each anniversary to come,” Ward says.

Location: 408 South Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292

Phone: 336-225-6459