Most people have horror stories when they join dating apps, but entrepreneur Jade Collins and band director/photographer Kevin Greene found true love after swiping yes on their dating apps.

Soon after connecting on the dating app, they shared their first date at the restaurant, Red Bowl.

Christmas 2019 brought much more than the usual tidings for Jade. She received the gift and surprise of a lifetime when Kevin proposed to her Christmas morning.

Kevin planned to propose while they were opening gifts. Jade remembers,

“Of course I was clueless about his plan to propose, so I wanted to go ahead and open gifts with my messy hair and pajamas,” she says. “He gave me a box to unwrap. I opened it and saw a Jared’s box, and it was empty. I was still in the dark and no clue what was going on. I was about to get super annoyed and about to have a fit when he asked, ‘You still don’t get it?’ Then, he pulled out the ring box and proposed in front of my mama and sister. I was completely surprised!”

Not too long after that festive proposal, Jade and Kevin were joined by their 60 guests at Millikan Farms for their wedding.

Mother Nature decided to bring down rain, which Jade later learned was really a blessing.

“The morning of our wedding, it was raining, and I almost started to panic. My friends and family helped me remain calm and made sure everything ran smoothly. I even learned that rain on the day of your wedding is good luck.”

After surviving the elements and still enjoying her perfect day, she has some words of advice for future brides: “Always remember that your day will be perfect because you’re marrying the love of your life. All the details and small things that you plan will fall into place. Be present and enjoy your special day and all the moments that make it special, like the people you are sharing it with. Also, make sure to have a day-of coordinator! I planned the wedding on my own, and having a friend take over the day-of things with vendors saved me so much stress.”

Thinking back on the big day, Jade and Kevin remember the same moment the most — when Jade walked down the aisle.

“I remember feeling more excited than nervous,” Jade says. “I was excited to marry my best friend. I also remember the look on his face as I walked down the aisle. It was the most perfect moment.”

Kevin recalls the same moment: “I remember the smile on my wife’s face. It was the happiest moment of my life. Watching her walk down the aisle is a moment I will never forget.”