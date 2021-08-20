Libby Jones, a speech-language pathologist, had almost given up hope her friend Spencer Miller, a student pursuing his master of divinity degree, would ever ask her out.

They met through a group of friends in Nashville. Though they always gravitated toward each other, as time went by, she figured “surely if he was going to ask, he’d have done it by now!”

Spencer finally asked her out for brunch after a friendly game of tennis.

Their love blossomed over time and led to a memorable engagement at one of their favorite Nashville overlook destinations. Spencer had it all planned out — except for the flat tire. His friends rallied by him and made sure to take eucalyptuses to decorate the proposal spot.

Meanwhile, Spencer called Libby to meet him at their usual coffee shop downtown. After a nice cup of coffee, the two lovebirds headed off on what Libby thought was a causal stroll. Upon reaching the beautiful scene, she hugged Spencer so tight he could barely get the ring out of his pocket! Luckily for her he did and, of course, she said yes.

Libby, from Greensboro; and Spencer, from Virginia; wanted a wedding venue that was easy to get to for family and close friends. They picked a beautiful white house in Durham with a wraparound porch, which they found through AirBnb.

Not only did they share their "I do’s" here but the entire wedding party stayed there for the weekend.

“It was an entire weekend celebration,” the bride says.

The weekend celebration also included the bridegroom and groomsmen going to a laser tag arcade the morning of the wedding. After winning some tickets and compiling their winnings, they bought matching best-friend temporary tattoos which they proudly wore later that day. It was a fitting way for the groom’s high school best friends to celebrate him on the big day.

Because of the global pandemic the wedding was smaller than originally envisioned. The couple shared their nuptials in an intimate porch wedding with 30 guests.

Not wanting to leave out the loved ones they couldn’t invite, the couple sent out “Don’t Save the Dates” cards, inviting friends and family to visit a site to see their engagement photos, read their story and enjoy their wedding photos and wedding video.

“What I remember most from that day is the intimacy of having dinner and dancing with all of our favorite people,” Libby says. “As it was just family and a few close friends, it was so low stress and so tender! We got quality time with everyone!”

“I remember the intimacy of our porch ceremony, which was actually a split-second decision due to rain,” Spencer says. “I loved dancing with my best friend, Libby. Plus, I loved watching my dad choke through his best-man toast.”

A smaller, more intimate wedding also helped this couple stay within their budget. Not having to serve hundreds of people meant they could splurge a little on the things that meant the most to them.

“Our intimate wedding allowed us the opportunity to make everyone feel a little more special vs. being 200th in line for barbecue,” Libby says. “We were able to serve the food we wanted and have the flowers we envisioned. As far splurging, we wanted our wedding to be a big party for all the people that helped shape us into the people we are today. Naturally, a good party means great food and drinks. So, we didn’t cut any corners there.”

Libby’s advice to future brides is: “Don’t stress the small stuff! The napkin color really doesn’t matter that much, I promise. Do everything you can to make the day of as stress-free as possible for you and all your loved ones. Even though our wedding was super small and DIY in a lot of ways, we still hired a day-of coordinator so that we could be super present and enjoy our day to the fullest.”