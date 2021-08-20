After spending what is likely a small fortune on your wedding, the idea of an expensive honeymoon trip is often stressful.

You can avoid the stress and still have the honeymoon of a lifetime, by choosing one of the many amazing Inns or B&Bs North Carolina has to offer across the state.

From our crystal coast to our magnificent mountains, there are many honeymoon destinations in our state.

Why travel afar when everything you need or want is right here within driving distance? Best of all, B&B and Inns are romantic, quiet and idyllic and provide the perfect setting for a honeymoon.

Here are five destinations across the state that make for an ideal honeymoon destination.

Elmwood 1820 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Couples will adore this bed and breakfast with a luxury-boutique-hotel feel.

“Our rooms feature exquisite beds and linens, interesting and whimsical décor, and luxury boutique toiletries,” say owners and operators Richard Smoot and John W. Butler Jr. “We also take the breakfast in B&B very seriously and feature eclectic breakfast fare, homemade jams, and our scratch-made Elmwood biscuits. Plus, we are also available as your personal concierge to help plan your visits activities and dining.”

Smoot shares three top things for couples to do in Little Washington: “First, holding hands and strolling the downtown promenade and docks at sunset is a must. If you haven’t heard, our sunsets are simply spectacular! Next, be sure to enjoy a romantic dinner for two at either the Bank Bar & Bistro or at the Hackney. Both have fantastic, handcrafted cocktails. Last, a trip to Washington would not be complete without spending some time on the water! A fun and exciting day in a kayak or on a paddle board, or a leisurely harbor and waterway tour in a private boat charter is great for honeymoons.”

Butler says, “There are a multitude of easy things to do in the area, from personalized river cruises, picnics and hiking, fine dining, spa treatments, couples’ massages, and, of course, the cool shopping in our beautiful historic downtown.”

Location: 731 W Main Street, Washington, NC 27889

Phone: 252-623-1466

The Inn at Bald Head Island

Dann and Gail Jackson, owners and operators of The Inn at Bald Head Island, always strive to deliver their motto, “Timeless Island Elegance” to everyone who stays there.

“Besides the overflowing candy dishes, plush robes, and peaceful island views, the inn offers the warmth of a beautiful coastal home with all the luxuries of an upscale Inn,” Gail says. “Every room is perfectly suited for the romantic and relaxing getaway every couple strives to attain. Each couple will enjoy their privacy and quiet but also get the opportunity to mingle with other couples and make lasting friendships.”

Couples will love the full, fresh continental breakfast included in their stay.

The beach, of course, is the main attraction. The inn offers full access to beach bikes, towels, umbrellas, and comfy beach chairs. Guests will not want to miss the inn’s social hour with an amazing selection of complimentary wine and lavish hors d’oeuvres.

The island offers plenty to do and see.

“Bald Head Island is like a world away, as there are no cars,” Gail says. “Travel by golf cart and bicycle is the way of life on the island. Stargazing from the beaches is one of the more romantic ways a couple will spend their evenings. The Island of Bald Head also features exclusive island dining for couples to enjoy memorable meals. By day, newlyweds can explore the beautiful nature trails and connect with the spirit of the island by observing the calming wildlife found in Maritime Forest. There are also kayak rentals, bicycle rentals, and a pristine golf course and country club.”

Location: 2 Keelson Row, Bald Head Island, NC 28461

Phone: 888-367-7091

Magnolia Inn

If you love sports, history and the outdoor, Magnolia Inn in the Village of Pinehurst is the place to honeymoon.

“Built in 1896, Magnolia Inn is testament to the timeless architecture of the time,” says Julie Milton, Proprietor of Magnolia Inn. “Our guest rooms are quaint and comfortable. Couples love the quiet sanctuary of their room, but also love the festive noise from the Villaggio Ristorante dining room on the lower level and the liveliness of the bar and outdoor patio. You can order in advance and have a bottle of bubbly on ice waiting for you. If you want flowers waiting, we are happy to handle that for you as well. The restaurant makes fresh pasta dishes and offers other Italian specialties.”

While Pinehurst is known as a “golfer’s paradise,” Milton says, there are many other activities couples can enjoy together when visiting the area.

“Couples can rent bikes. There are nature walking trails. You can learn the history of Pinehurst and hear about its famous former and present residents by taking a fun and romantic horse-drawn carriage ride through the village,” Milton says. “The village itself has several happening pubs, restaurants and specialty shops as does the nearby town of Southern Pines.”

Location: 65 Magnolia Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374

Phone: 910-295-6900

Burke Manor Inn & Pavilion

For those looking to escape and be pampered on their honeymoon, then Burke Manor Inn & Pavilion is the place to go.

“We have our own little ‘compound’ that includes 3.3 acres surrounded by hedges, so you can pretend you are anywhere in the world if you would like,” says owner Lori Lacassagne.

“The European/French charm of our Inn and the true ‘servant soul’ of our staff is one of many reasons why honeymooners love our Inn. We try to make all of our guests feel special. We tend to be unique and a “go to” place for those seeking something different. All 9 rooms are a little different – some have jetted tubs, balcony, private area – along with our 4 Diamond AAA rated restaurant (which does the breakfasts for all the overnight guests) couples feel pampered.”

Located between Burlington and Greensboro, Gibsonville tends to be overlooked by many North Carolinians. But Lacassagne says there are lots of fun things for couples to do in the quaint town, including complimentary wine tasting at The Grove Winery, savoring chocolates from Once Upon A Chocolate shop, partaking in local beer at Toasty Kettelyst Brewery, and enjoying homemade ice cream from Maple View Creamery.

Location: 303 Burke Street, Gibsonville, NC 27249

Phone: 336-449-6266

Andon-Reid Inn Bed and Breakfast

Located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Andon-Reid Inn Bed and Breakfast is a perfect mountain getaway destination.

“We offer romantic, cozy, elegantly-decorated, and well-appointed suites with jetted tubs,” say Andon-innkeepers George and Andrea. “The private and secluded Carriage House Suite is especially popular among newlyweds. All of our guests enjoy the gorgeous mountain views we have to offer.”

It is easy to feel relaxed and at ease “thanks to our award-winning, warm, and welcoming hospitality,” Andrea says. “The beautiful rooms in a historic 1902 house and delicious breakfasts and baked treats set us over the top.”

She recommends the downtown dining and shopping options.

“We recommend enjoying fine dining at the small and intimate Chef’s Table restaurant, viewing the stunning vistas from the Blue Ridge Parkway, watching the sunset over the Blue Ridge Mountains at Waterrock Knob, taking an expedition to see the herds of wild elk, hiking, rafting, horse riding, fishing, and touring the extraordinary nearby Biltmore Estate.”

Location: 92 Daisy Avenue, Waynesville NC 28786

Phone: 828-452 3089