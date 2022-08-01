Old Hollywood Charm: Couple’s romance has been filled with magic

Brittney Eustache knew the first time she saw a photo of Kenny Lathan on her cousin’s Facebook page that he was special.

She fondly remembers his smile, GQ style and good looks from that first impression.

Soon after she had seen his photo, Kenny called her, and they continued having phone conversations for a month. They enjoyed getting to know each other during that time and finally agreed to a first date in 2018.

The now wed couple went out to a bar and dancing in Charlotte for that first date.

It was magical, Brittney says.

“I knew it was special because I loved his energy and kindness. I saw that all first-hand on that date,” she says.

Their courtship all led up to another magical night – their engagement on New Year’s Eve in Asheville. Little did Brittney know but Kenny had been planning the proposal there for some time. Just as the ball dropped at midnight ringing in 2021, Kenny got down on one knee and proposed. The couple rang in the New Year with so much to celebrate.

Not too long after that New Year’s Eve proposal, Brittney and Kenny were joined by 89 of their closest friends and family members to say “I do” at Graylyn Estate. Their big day was filled with “Old Hollywood” touches, from Brittney’s dress and hairstyle to photos in front of a classic car.

The couple says they did not stay on budget but have zero regrets about that. Brittney splurged on her hair and makeup, and Kenny’s splurge items were his custom suit and Celine shoes.

Kenny wore Brittney’s late grandfather’s cufflinks with his suit.

“They matched perfectly, and it was such a special moment,” she says.

Brittney says her most memorable moment of the day was reading Kenny’s letter and seeing him at the end of the aisle.

“I remember reading the beautiful letter Kenny wrote me minutes before the wedding and the overwhelming feeling of love and joy I had looking at Kenny as I walked down the aisle,” she says.

Kenny recalls, “I remember taking a lot of individual pictures anticipating the moment of our first look. While waiting for Brittney to walk down the steps, to see her for the first time that day, I was reflecting on all the memories we created that led up to our wedding day.”

Now that Brittney enjoyed her very special day of nuptials, she has some advice for future brides: “Don’t try to do everything yourself, and make sure you get a wedding planner!”