Quirky style shines through in one-of-a-kind ceremony

While they might not have been high school sweethearts, Niki Baldwin and Andrew Pope met at North Forsyth High School in 2000.

They remained friends over the years as life took them on different paths.

They began dating in 2014.

In 2018, Andrew gave Niki a Christmas present she’d never forget. They were enjoying a nice holiday around the tree opening presents at Andrew’s aunt’s house.

Niki remembers they were about to enjoy lunch, but saw Andrew had one last small box to open. He proceeded to open it, got down on one knee and proposed to Niki.

Niki was excited to marry him.

“Andrew makes me laugh, and my heart smiles with him,” she says.” He is my home and my safe place, no matter where we are.”

Andrew shares the sentiments.

“I felt I had already said forever to the love of my life, but I knew that day would be our day, and we were going to make it official,” he says.

The couple tied the knot, quite literally as they incorporated a handfasting ceremony on their big day, in October 2021. They enjoyed their one-of-a-kind ceremony with 31 of their closest loved ones at C.G. Hill Memorial Park.

Both Niki and Andrew knew they wanted an outdoor ceremony, and the park was fitting since they often walk around or enjoy picnics there. They originally wanted to get married by the Loving Tree, an ancient poplar tree, but construction conflicts shifted the wedding to the bridge.

Unlike many couples, they opted to do their first look weeks before the wedding as a sort of dry run. “This was a chance for us to be lost in the moment and not have to worry about keeping to a schedule,” Niki shares.

Speaking of unique nuptial choices, Niki knew she wanted a wedding that was different from the rest. From her dark green dress to Andrew’s black-on-black outfit, the couple made the day completely theirs.

“Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” is one of Niki’s favorite quotes. “I didn’t want to blend in with every other wedding that you see,” she says. “I wanted to show my unique, quirky personality in my dress choice and style of our wedding.”

The couple had many DIY components to their big day that also helped to make it uniquely their day. These included buying silk flowers for all the decorations, which Niki now uses in the decorating of their home. All these DIY methods also helped them save money and stay on budget. They did splurge on the photographer though as they knew they wanted all the special moments to be captured forever.

What Niki remembers most of the big day was her time with the bridegroom.

“We didn’t have an official wedding party, so we were able to spend the day relaxed and getting ready together,” she says. “I tend to be an anxious person and hate to be the center of attention, so this day was a bit nerve-wracking. Andrew is always able to help keep me calm though.”

Andrew says, “There were so many overwhelming emotions leading up to the moment, but I knew in my heart and soul, standing across from Niki in front of our loved ones was exactly where I was supposed to be. In my 38 years of life, it was by far the happiest day so far.”

Niki shares some advice for future brides: “Be you! Do what makes you happy! This day is about you and your future husband becoming one and nothing else.”