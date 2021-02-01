Cassandra & Emerson: Just Dance.

Dance has always been an important part of Cassandra’s life — she just didn’t know it would eventually lead her to meeting her future husband.

While studying dance performance and education at UNCG, she’d eventually meet Emerson at a nightclub. Years passed and they reconnected on social media.

“We haven’t looked back since. I’m thankful for the time God allowed to pass to grow in him and for each other,” she says.

A surprise birthday party for Cassandra turned into a surprise proposal and Emerson, an entrepreneur who works in sales, planned the party at her mom’s house in Charlotte.

“When we arrived at her mom’s, I played our song, ‘Every Kind of Way’ by H.E.R. As the garage door opened, 30 of Cass’ closest friends, family, and loved ones were revealed and yelled, ‘Surprise,’” he says. “When Cass turned around, I was on one knee in the front yard and asked for her hand in marriage. We fellowshipped and partied into the night, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Dance eventually worked its way into the couple’s wedding reception. They hired a professional dance soloist and the bride and her squad performed a surprise routine to “Before I Let Go.”