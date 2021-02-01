Cassandra & Emerson: Just Dance.

Dance has always been an important part of Cassandra’s life — she just didn’t know it would eventually lead her to meeting her future husband.
While studying dance performance and education at UNCG, she’d eventually meet Emerson at a nightclub. Years passed and they reconnected on social media.
“We haven’t looked back since. I’m thankful for the time God allowed to pass to grow in him and for each other,” she says.
A surprise birthday party for Cassandra turned into a surprise proposal and Emerson, an entrepreneur who works in sales, planned the party at her mom’s house in Charlotte.
“When we arrived at her mom’s, I played our song, ‘Every Kind of Way’ by H.E.R. As the garage door opened, 30 of Cass’ closest friends, family, and loved ones were revealed and yelled, ‘Surprise,’” he says. “When Cass turned around, I was on one knee in the front yard and asked for her hand in marriage. We fellowshipped and partied into the night, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”
Dance eventually worked its way into the couple’s wedding reception. They hired a professional dance soloist and the bride and her squad performed a surprise routine to “Before I Let Go.”
“Initially, I sent the choreography to my girls as something fun to learn for the bachelorette party but they insisted we perform it at the wedding. It was a hit,” Cassandra says. “Most of my bridesmaids are dancers so it was nice to tie in my love of dance with girls I have known my whole life.”
The elegant and sophisticated wedding took place at Westin Charlotte, where the couple’s 125 guests celebrated their romance. Emerson was in awe of it.
“My most memorable moment of the day was seeing my wife walk down the aisle,” he says.
Moments like that are why the couple urges those who are newly-engaged to have fun with the details and process.
“Give yourself plenty of time to plan. We had over a year to take our time, save, and find the right vendors. It was the best decision because we didn’t feel rushed,” Cassandra says. “I also recommend hiring a planner to assist with the small details and logistics. It’s easy to get swept up in the bigger picture of it all and forget about the little things.”
Cassandra knew that while the day was magical and unforgettable, the fact she was marrying her dream man and building a life with him was the most important thing.
“Remember the day is just that — a day,” she says. “A special, wonderful, unforgettable day, yes, but focusing on the foundation of your union and your marriage is what is most important.”
ABOUT THE COUPLE
Number of guests: 125
Venue: Westin Charlotte
Colors: Rose gold, charcoal, ivory and dusty rose
Theme: Modern romance
Favors: Photobooth
First dance: “Every Kind of Way by H.E.R.
VENDORS
Florist: Elegant and Classy Events
Caterer: Westin Charlotte
Hair: Murphye Brooke
Makeup: Yanneek Brinson Beauty
Dress designer: Calla Blanche
Wedding dress boutique: The Magnolia Bride
Bridesmaids’ dresses by: The Dessy Group
Suits/tuxes: Men’s Warehouse
Photographer: Jodie Brim Photography
Videographer: Ryan Pham Films
Planner: Elegant and Classy Events
Cupcakes/cake: The Icing & the Cake
Invitations: minted.com
Officiant: Rev. Kenneth Hammond
Rings: Jared and Diamonds Direct
Bartenders: Westin Charlotte