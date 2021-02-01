 Skip to main content
Kristen & Jonas: Imperfectly Perfect.
Kristen & Jonas: Imperfectly Perfect.

Mutual friends arranged a date for Kristen and Jonas because they thought the two would be perfect for each other.

Turns out they were right.

“The journey hasn’t been easy but it has been worth every second. A true love story never ends,” says Kristen, an executive administrative assistant and wedding planner. “We are two imperfect people that found the depths of each other’s love and are not willing to give up on one another.”

After five years of dating, Jonas, a financial consultant and commander in the Army Reserve, made his move on Aug. 25, 2018.

“Jonas took me on a cabin trip, where our family and friends gathered together to witness a beautiful proposal,” she says.

Kristen and Jonas tied the knot in front of 225 guests at Villa de l’Amour in High Point. Everything about the day was magical.

“What I remember most is the fun and excitement the day brought us,” Kristen says. “From the time I woke up to the time I went to sleep, I enjoyed every minute of our day.”

Jonas’ favorite moment was a little more specific.

“The most memorable moment of the day for me was seeing my beautiful wife-to-be walk down that aisle,” he says. “It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

As a wedding planner herself, Kristen has some advice for other brides-to be.

“Don’t allow other people’s opinions and visions to get in the way of your plans and your vision. I will tell any bride, ‘Girl, it is your wedding,’” she says, adding that it’s worth it to pay for what you want. “Our wedding was worth every dime. We didn’t mind spending the money because we plan to get married one time and one time only.”

ABOUT THE COUPLE

Number of Guests: 225

Venue: Villa de l’Amour

Colors: Blush pink, mint green, black, and rose gold

Theme: True Love Never Ends

Favors: Photobooth pictures

First Dance: “Promise to Love” by Kem

VENDORS

Florist: Designs by Devereux

Caterer: Creative Catering

Hair: Styles by Lauren Chanel

Makeup: Amber Lynn Beauty, SilentHmakeup, and Artistry By Ingrid

Dress designer: Casablanca

Wedding dress boutique: Elizabella’s Bridal & Boutique

Bridesmaids’ dresses: Bella Bridesmaids

Suits/tuxes: Paul Andre Boutique

Photographer: Jodie Brim Photography

Videographer: Dorn-Long Films

Planner: Designs by Devereux

Cupcakes/cake: Delicious Deliveries

Day of stationery: Three Little Birds Stationery & Gifts, Inc.

Officiant: Elder Isaac Alston

Rings: Jared

Bartenders: Tip C’s Mobile Bartending

Music: Cool Receptions’ DJ Paradime

Event rentals: CE Rental & Excite Rentals

Photobooth: Cool Receptions

Transportation: Range Rover Rentals

Travel accommodations: Grandover Resort & Spa

