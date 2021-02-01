Kristen & Jonas: Imperfectly Perfect.

Mutual friends arranged a date for Kristen and Jonas because they thought the two would be perfect for each other.
Turns out they were right.
“The journey hasn’t been easy but it has been worth every second. A true love story never ends,” says Kristen, an executive administrative assistant and wedding planner. “We are two imperfect people that found the depths of each other’s love and are not willing to give up on one another.”
After five years of dating, Jonas, a financial consultant and commander in the Army Reserve, made his move on Aug. 25, 2018.
“Jonas took me on a cabin trip, where our family and friends gathered together to witness a beautiful proposal,” she says.
Kristen and Jonas tied the knot in front of 225 guests at Villa de l’Amour in High Point. Everything about the day was magical.
“What I remember most is the fun and excitement the day brought us,” Kristen says. “From the time I woke up to the time I went to sleep, I enjoyed every minute of our day.”
Jonas’ favorite moment was a little more specific.
“The most memorable moment of the day for me was seeing my beautiful wife-to-be walk down that aisle,” he says. “It was a moment I’ll never forget.”
As a wedding planner herself, Kristen has some advice for other brides-to be.
“Don’t allow other people’s opinions and visions to get in the way of your plans and your vision. I will tell any bride, ‘Girl, it is your wedding,’” she says, adding that it’s worth it to pay for what you want. “Our wedding was worth every dime. We didn’t mind spending the money because we plan to get married one time and one time only.”
ABOUT THE COUPLE
Number of Guests: 225
Venue: Villa de l’Amour
Colors: Blush pink, mint green, black, and rose gold
Theme: True Love Never Ends
Favors: Photobooth pictures
First Dance: “Promise to Love” by Kem
VENDORS
Florist: Designs by Devereux
Caterer: Creative Catering
Hair: Styles by Lauren Chanel
Makeup: Amber Lynn Beauty, SilentHmakeup, and Artistry By Ingrid
Dress designer: Casablanca
Wedding dress boutique: Elizabella’s Bridal & Boutique
Bridesmaids’ dresses: Bella Bridesmaids
Suits/tuxes: Paul Andre Boutique
Photographer: Jodie Brim Photography
Videographer: Dorn-Long Films
Planner: Designs by Devereux
Cupcakes/cake: Delicious Deliveries
Day of stationery: Three Little Birds Stationery & Gifts, Inc.
Officiant: Elder Isaac Alston
Rings: Jared
Bartenders: Tip C’s Mobile Bartending
Music: Cool Receptions’ DJ Paradime
Event rentals: CE Rental & Excite Rentals
Photobooth: Cool Receptions
Transportation: Range Rover Rentals
Travel accommodations: Grandover Resort & Spa