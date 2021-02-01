Kristen & Jonas: Imperfectly Perfect.

Mutual friends arranged a date for Kristen and Jonas because they thought the two would be perfect for each other.

Turns out they were right.

“The journey hasn’t been easy but it has been worth every second. A true love story never ends,” says Kristen, an executive administrative assistant and wedding planner. “We are two imperfect people that found the depths of each other’s love and are not willing to give up on one another.”

After five years of dating, Jonas, a financial consultant and commander in the Army Reserve, made his move on Aug. 25, 2018.

“Jonas took me on a cabin trip, where our family and friends gathered together to witness a beautiful proposal,” she says.

Kristen and Jonas tied the knot in front of 225 guests at Villa de l’Amour in High Point. Everything about the day was magical.

“What I remember most is the fun and excitement the day brought us,” Kristen says. “From the time I woke up to the time I went to sleep, I enjoyed every minute of our day.”

Jonas’ favorite moment was a little more specific.