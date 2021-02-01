Laura & Nathan: A Gift of Love.

She was looking for a snack when she found the gift basket in the kitchen, filled to the brim with treats and goodies, like a Lululemon gift card.
So in the zone about her gift, Laura didn’t notice Nathan standing behind her.
“I opened the Lululemon gift card pouch and there wasn’t a gift card inside, but a little slip of paper. When I unfolded the slip of paper, it said ‘Will you marry me?’” she says. “I spun around and there he was behind me on one knee, which, for me, was pretty much looking me in the eye because I am not the tallest person. He and I could not stop laughing.”
Nathan, a personal trainer, and Laura, the Title IX Investigator for UNCG, said ‘I do’ in front 80 of their closest friends and relatives at Legacy Stables & Events. The bride considered their venue one of their splurge picks for the big day, but doesn’t regret it one bit.
“Legacy Stables & Events and their team made navigating all the options and staying within budget super easy,” says Laura. “Best of all, since we had both the ‘Stallway’ and ‘Ballroom,’ we could accommodate an indoor or outdoor wedding. This brought comfort since everyone knows how unpredictable North Carolina weather can be.”
Their wedding day was full of laughter and love with small touches of the heart here and there. As an example, Laura walked down the aisle to a song that Nathan composed himself on the piano.
“It was something truly special,” she says.
The wedding was also a testament to the merging of their families. Nathan will never forget his new mother-in-law’s speech.
“The way she described our relationship and how that tied into our family experience,” he says, talking about his favorite parts of her speech. “I remember how sincerely happy and blessed she was and I remember hearing that when she spoke.”
And happiness continued to abound in the physical forms of smiles and laughter that day.
“I remember all my family members being genuinely happy and how much they laughed,” Nathan says. “I remember really feeling that people were sharing in our joy.”
There were times during the day when Laura had a hard time not laughing.
“Another one of my favorite memories is when the guys took pictures wearing just their pants and vests outside. I loved that I got to jump in on that moment, but I’m mostly glad that I witnessed them having much fun together,” Laura says. “Weddings can become all about the bride, but that moment has to be one of my favorites because it was all about them having a blast together and enjoying the moment.”
Enjoying the moment is exactly what the bride encourages, too.
“Don’t fret about the little things. The bottom line is that no matter what happens, you’re still marrying your best friend, the love of your life, and you get to celebrate that moment with the people who mean the most to you,” she says. “If anything went wrong, I don’t remember it. I only remember laughing and loving the people I was with.”
ABOUT THE COUPLE
Number of guests: 80
Venue: Legacy Stables & Events
Colors: Red, cream, navy, and grey
First dance song: “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young
VENDORS
Florists: Clemmons Florist Inc. and Quality Florist
Caterer: Pepper Moon Catering
Hair/makeup: Glass Door Salon & Spa and Ego Hour Hair Designers
Wedding dress boutique: David’s Bridal
Bridesmaids’ dresses: David’s Bridal
Suits/tuxes: Men’s Wearhouse
Photographer: Bella Rue Portrait Design
Planner: Exceptional Events
Cupcakes/cake: Pepper Moon Catering
Invitations: vistaprint.com
Officiant: Rick Trautman, Westover Church
Bartenders: Pepper Moon Catering
Music: Digital Sounds by Keith Henderson
Event rentals: Legacy Stables & Events
Transportation: A borrowed 2016 Porsche Macan GTS