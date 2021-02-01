Laura & Nathan: A Gift of Love.

She was looking for a snack when she found the gift basket in the kitchen, filled to the brim with treats and goodies, like a Lululemon gift card.

So in the zone about her gift, Laura didn’t notice Nathan standing behind her.

“I opened the Lululemon gift card pouch and there wasn’t a gift card inside, but a little slip of paper. When I unfolded the slip of paper, it said ‘Will you marry me?’” she says. “I spun around and there he was behind me on one knee, which, for me, was pretty much looking me in the eye because I am not the tallest person. He and I could not stop laughing.”

Nathan, a personal trainer, and Laura, the Title IX Investigator for UNCG, said ‘I do’ in front 80 of their closest friends and relatives at Legacy Stables & Events. The bride considered their venue one of their splurge picks for the big day, but doesn’t regret it one bit.

“Legacy Stables & Events and their team made navigating all the options and staying within budget super easy,” says Laura. “Best of all, since we had both the ‘Stallway’ and ‘Ballroom,’ we could accommodate an indoor or outdoor wedding. This brought comfort since everyone knows how unpredictable North Carolina weather can be.”