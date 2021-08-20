North Carolina has so much scenery to offer for photo sessions.

If you have no clue where to start when it comes to picking a unique location for your engagement photos, here are some fun places for engagement pictures.

It is also a great idea to choose a place that has meaning for you and your future spouse.

Mountains

North Carolina is home to a gorgeous stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway and the stunning Pilot Mountain. Any of those mountains provide amazing views and backgrounds for photos.

Pilot Mountain

Caleb Link and Lauren Canner chose to do their photos there after seeing its beauty in photos online.

“We chose this location because it's beautiful and it was somewhere we had never been before,” Lauren says. “What better way to see it than to capture it in pictures during such an exciting chapter in our lives!”

Stone Mountain

Kelsey White and Richard Garner choose to do their photos at Widows Creek Falls on Stone Mountain.

“I took Richard there five years ago, and since then we have made it a tradition to take his son, Ian, to swim and slide down the same waterfalls I used to as a kid,” Kelsey says. “Richard pointed out the view is so majestic, and we have made a lot of great memories there. We couldn’t imagine photographing the first step of our journey at any other location!”

Waterfalls

Whether you want to venture to the mountains or a little closer to town, waterfalls make for a magnificent location for photo sessions.

Reynolda Gardens Waterfall

Paige Smart and Justin Russell utilized the waterfalls and other many wonderful photo opportunity spots Reynolda Gardens offers.

“We picked Reynolda Gardens because we wanted an outdoor backdrop for our pictures,” Paige says. “The gardens are beautiful. We love the waterfall, fountains, and pathways. We had visited the gardens on our first Valentine’s Day together (the same day he told me that he loved me for the first time), and it felt like a great way to reminisce on a big moment for our relationship while celebrating a new one.”

Lower Cascades – Hanging Rock

This gorgeous setting was not Meredith Arnold and Joey Ambrose’s first choice for engagement photos.

“We were initially planning to do our photos at Pilot Mountain, but between a storm postponing our session and new COVID protocols regarding their shuttles, it ended up not being the location for us,” Meredith says. “We decided to try Hanging Rock State Park, because we saw on their website the great rock outcrops (I'm a geologist so I loved this) and waterfalls. We are so happy we took a chance on this spot!”

Cityscapes

Whether a love for skyscrapers or a downtown area is special to a couple, cityscapes make for some cool photos. You can pick cities from right here in the Piedmont or choose a larger city like Charlotte or Durham.

Preya Sukhram and De’Andre Gandy choose to get their photos taken at the Canopy by Hilton Charlotte Southpark, where they would get married a few months later.

“This location was where we got married, so we chose it to see how well the scenery was going to look before the big day!” Prya says. “ Plus, De’Andre and I are both from big cities. He is from New Jersey and I am from New York, and we wanted a clean city-like scenery to bring our hometowns and where we met together.”

Vineyards

Did you know they are over 400 vineyards in North Carolina? These scenic destinations offer gorgeous views and, well, wine making for an unforgettable engagement photo session.

My fiancé, Stephen Aaron, and I chose Divine Llama Vineyards for our engagement photos not only for the views, llamas, and wine, but because it has meaning to us.

After enjoying an amazing date here in 2019, we took our very first photo together here. It seemed only fitting we come back and do our engagement photos here as well!