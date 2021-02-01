Include far away family members in your nuptials with a live stream set-up.

Live streaming has officially increased in popularity for weddings as an easy way to allow family and friends to still be part of the special day — especially when travel remains limited during the pandemic.

Tara and Casey Hauser of Camel City Videography share some tips for couples who are considering live streaming their nuptials.

One of the most important things to remember when technology is involved is that everything might not go according to plan. The entrepreneur-duo encourages those wanting to live stream their wedding to keep it down to earth.

“Maintain realistic expectations for live streaming as there are multiple factors or variables (often out of people’s control) that could cause it to potentially fail, such as network speed at the time, if Wi-Fi isn’t available, or user error on the viewers end,” says Tara Hauser. “Facebook Live is a good, easily accessible, and familiar solution for most users.”

It’s also important to keep the following in mind if not using a professional: camera steadiness, line of sight, and not being able to shoot both the bride and groom’s face during the ceremony.