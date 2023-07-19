Nearly 60 undeveloped acres in northwest Forsyth County have been sold for a combined $1.6 million to two Cary groups, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings.

One of the properties was 55.1 acres and the other 4.27 acres.

The buyer of the 55.1-acre tract is Sawmill Investment, which is listed as a provider of agricultural services according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office.

The buyer of the 4.27-acre tract is Bristle Investment.

The sellers are Vanguard Properties of Winston-Salem and Ramey Development Corp. of Bethania.