Caterpillar board raises dividend to $1.11 a share

The board of directors for Caterpillar Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly dividend of $1.11 a share. The dividend was increased by 8 cents.
The dividend is payable Aug. 20 to shareholders registered as of July 20.
Caterpillar operates a $426 million plant in Winston-Salem. The latest workforce count from Caterpillar is 160 full- and part-time employees with its Progress Rail subsidiary that took over operations in January 2017.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
