Caterpillar signs multi-year MLS sponsorship

APTOPIX MLS Red Bulls Orlando City Soccer

Orlando City forward Ercan Kara, left, and New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis go against each other for a head ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Caterpillar Inc. said Thursday it has signed a multi-year sponsorship with Major League Soccer, which recently had an expansion franchise debut in Charlotte.

MLS is marketed as having the highest percentage of millennial and multicultural fans of any U.S. sport.

The sponsorship is designed “to amplify the Caterpillar brand to a broader, more diverse audience in the United States and Canada and to engage with MLS’ passionate fans more deeply.” MLS features the youngest and most diverse player pool of any of North American professional sports league with players from more than 82 countries.

As a part of the sponsorship, MLS will collaborate with Caterpillar to integrate Cat products into the soccer ecosystem. Cat dealers also will have access to exclusive soccer experiences for their operators and customers as well as their families.

Caterpillar recently collaborated with MLS in development of Cat Trials 12: No Hands, which can be viewed at http://www.cat.com/trial12.

