Catrina Jun 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Toyota ups investment in North Carolina to $5.9 billion, the biggest such deal ever in the state. Toyota North America has upped its investment — this time by $2.1 billion Wednesday to $5.9 billion — in its North Carolina electric-vehicle b… InDemand opens for takeout in former HOPS location on Reynolda A new restaurant called InDemand opened May 31 for takeout in the former HOPS Burger Bar at 901 Reynolda Road. The restaurant expects to open … Ask SAM: Why has construction stopped on the Reynolds High School stadium? Q: What is the status of the new Reynolds High School stadium? Construction appears to have stopped and rumor has it that a sinkhole is causin… ‘Just play baseball’: How Parkland baseball coach Billy Creason responded to tragedy and endured a winless season “The driving force for me was that I got through that personally with these kids,” Creason said. “They helped me get through that tough time l… New casino in Danville expected to draw heavily from North Carolina DANVILLE, Va. — The excitement over opening day at the Caesars Virginia casino — a temporary location some call “the Tent” — has subsided in t…