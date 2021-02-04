Celebrity birthdays - Feb. 4, 2021

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 91. Guitarist Don Wilson of The Ventures is 88. Singer Roberta Flack is 84. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 81. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 74. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 70. Actor Kathleen Beller (“Dynasty”) is 65. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 61. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 60. Actor Laura Dern is 54. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 49. Actor Jason Olive (“For Better or Worse) is 49. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 47. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 43. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 43. Actor Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) is 40. Actor Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 40. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” ″The Tudors”) is 40. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 40. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 39. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 39. Actor Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) is 31. Actor Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story,” ″We’re the Millers”) is 30. Actor Makenzie Vega (“The Good Wife”) is 27. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 24. Actor Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 21.