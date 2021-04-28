Celebrity birthdays

April 29: Actor Keith Baxter is 88. Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 79. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 78. Singer Tommy James is 74. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 67. Actor Leslie Jordan (“The Help,” “Will and Grace”) is 66. Actor Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Star Trek: Voyager”) is 66. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 64. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 63. Actor Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 58. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 55. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 53. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 52. Actor Uma Thurman is 51. Rapper Master P is 51. Actor Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 50. Country singer James Bonamy is 49. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 49. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 48. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 43. Actor Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 38. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 36. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 35. Singer Foxes is 32. Actor Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 19.
April 30: Singer Willie Nelson is 88. Actor Burt Young is 81. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 73. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 73. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 68. Director Jane Campion is 67. Actor-director Paul Gross (“Due South”) is 62. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 59. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 56. Singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 54. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 54. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 52. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 50. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 50. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 50. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 49. Singer Akon is 48. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 48. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Roseanne”) is 46. Actor Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) is 41. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 40. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 39. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 39. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 37. Actor Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 35. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 32. Rapper Travis Scott is 30.
May 1: Singer Judy Collins is 82. Actor Stephen Macht (“Suits,” “General Hospital”) is 79. Singer Rita Coolidge is 76. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 75. Actor Dann Florek (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 70. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 67. Actor Byron Stewart is 65. Actor Maia Morgenstern (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 59. Actor Scott Coffey (“Mulholland Drive,” “The Outsiders”) is 57. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 56. Actor Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 55. Country singer Tim McGraw is 54. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 53. Director Wes Anderson is 52. Actor Julie Benz (“No Ordinary Family,” “Dexter”) is 49. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 47. Actor Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) is 45. Actor Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 39. Actor Kerry Bishe (“Argo”) is 37. TV personality Abby Huntsman (“The View”) is 35. Actor Lizzy Greene (“A Million Little Things”) is 17.
May 2: Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 85. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 76. Actor David Suchet (TV’s “Poirot”) is 75. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 73. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 71. Actor Christine Baranski is 69. Singer Angela Bofill is 67. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” “Police Academy”) is 62. Actor Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 59. Country singer Ty Herndon is 59. Actor Mitzi Kapture (“The Young and the Restless,” “Baywatch”) is 59. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 54. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 49. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 45. Actor Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 44. Actor Kumail Nanjiani (TV’s “Silicon Valley,” film’s “The Big Sick”) is 43. Actor Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Office”) is 41. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 40. Actor Gaius Charles (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38. Singer Lily Allen is 36. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 35. Actor Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” “Summerland”) is 31.
May 3: Actor Alex Cord (“Airwolf”) is 88. Singer Frankie Valli is 87. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 75. Singer Mary Hopkin is 71. Singer Christopher Cross is 70. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 64. Keyboardist David Ball of Soft Cell is 62. Country singer Shane Minor is 53. Actor Amy Ryan (“Bridge of Spies,” “The Office”) is 53. Actor Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Nurse Jackie”) is 51. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 50. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 50. Country singer Brad Martin is 48. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake (“When They See Us”) is 46. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 46. Actor Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is 46. Actor Dule’ Hill (“Psych,” “The West Wing”) is 46. Country singer Eric Church is 44. Actor Tanya Wright (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 43. Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With The Stars”) is 37. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 34. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison (“Orphan Black”) is 26. Rapper Desiigner is 24.
May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 84. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 77. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 74. Country singer Stella Parton is 72. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 71. Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues is 71. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 70. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 69. Singer Oleta Adams is 68. Country singer Randy Travis is 62. Actor Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 60. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,””Blades of Glory”) is 51. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 49. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 46. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 43. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 42. Actor Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 40. Rapper Jidenna is 36. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 27. Country singer RaeLynn is 27. Actor Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 21.
May 5: Actor Pat Carroll is 94. Actor Michael Murphy is 83. Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” “Aliens”) is 81. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 78. Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 77. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 76. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 73. Actor Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” “Knots Landing”) is 66. Actor Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Beverly Hills Cop”) is 64. Actor Richard E. Grant (“Gosford Park”) is 64. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 62. Newsman Brian Williams is 62. TV personality Kyan Douglas (“Rachael Ray,” “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 51. Actor Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 48. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 46. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 42. Singer Craig David is 40. Actor Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 40. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” “The Tudors”) is 38. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 38. Singer Adele is 33. Singer Chris Brown is 32.
— The Associated Press