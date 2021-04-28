Celebrity birthdays

April 29: Actor Keith Baxter is 88. Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 79. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 78. Singer Tommy James is 74. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 67. Actor Leslie Jordan (“The Help,” “Will and Grace”) is 66. Actor Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Star Trek: Voyager”) is 66. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 64. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 63. Actor Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 58. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 55. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 53. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 52. Actor Uma Thurman is 51. Rapper Master P is 51. Actor Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 50. Country singer James Bonamy is 49. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 49. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 48. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 43. Actor Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 38. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 36. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 35. Singer Foxes is 32. Actor Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 19.

April 30: Singer Willie Nelson is 88. Actor Burt Young is 81. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 73. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 73. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 68. Director Jane Campion is 67. Actor-director Paul Gross (“Due South”) is 62. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 59. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 56. Singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 54. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 54. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 52. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 50. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 50. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 50. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 49. Singer Akon is 48. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 48. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Roseanne”) is 46. Actor Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) is 41. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 40. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 39. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 39. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 37. Actor Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 35. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 32. Rapper Travis Scott is 30.