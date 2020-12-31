Celebrity birthdays

Dec. 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 83. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 80. Actor Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 79. Actor Barbara Carrera (“Never Say Never Again”) is 79. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 78. Actor Ben Kingsley is 77. Actor Tim Matheson is 73. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 73. Actor Joe Dallesandro (“The Limey”) is 72. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 69. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 67. Actor Bebe Neuwirth (“Madam Secretary,” “Cheers”) is 62. Singer Paul Westerberg is 61. Actor Val Kilmer is 61. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 58. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 57. Actor Lance Reddick (“Fringe,” ″The Wire”) is 51. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 48. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 45. Singer Psy is 43. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 41. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The Man is 41. Actor Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”) is 41. Actor Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary,” ″Jersey Boys”) is 35. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 31.