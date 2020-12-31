Celebrity birthdays

Dec. 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 83. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 80. Actor Sarah Miles (“The Big Sleep”) is 79. Actor Barbara Carrera (“Never Say Never Again”) is 79. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 78. Actor Ben Kingsley is 77. Actor Tim Matheson is 73. Singer Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is 73. Actor Joe Dallesandro (“The Limey”) is 72. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 69. Actor James Remar (“Dexter”) is 67. Actor Bebe Neuwirth (“Madam Secretary,” “Cheers”) is 62. Singer Paul Westerberg is 61. Actor Val Kilmer is 61. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 58. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 57. Actor Lance Reddick (“Fringe,” ″The Wire”) is 51. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 48. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 45. Singer Psy is 43. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 41. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The Man is 41. Actor Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”) is 41. Actor Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary,” ″Jersey Boys”) is 35. Musician Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers is 31.
Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 83. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 79. Comedian Don Novello (Father Guido Sarducci) is 78. Actor Rick Hurst (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 75. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 63. Actor Renn Woods is 63. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer (“Cybill”) is 57. Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Brothers,” ″The Best Man”) is 52. R&B singer Tank is 45. Actor Eden Riegel (“The Young and the Restless”) is 40. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 25.
Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 74. Actor Wendy Phillips (“I Am Sam”) is 69. Actor Cynthia Sikes (“St. Elsewhere”) is 67. Actor Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 60. Actor Tia Carrere is 54. Actor Cuba Gooding Junior is 53. Model Christy Turlington is 52. Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s “Hamilton”) is 50. Actor Taye Diggs (“The Best Man,” ″How Stella Got Her Groove Back”) is 50. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 46. Actor Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”) is 46. Sax player-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. of O.A.R. is 42. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 40. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 40. Actor Kate Bosworth is 38. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) is 38. Musician Trombone Shorty is 35. Singer Bryson Tiller is 28.
Jan. 3: Actor Dabney Coleman is 89. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 78. Singer Stephen Stills is 76. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 75. Actor Victoria Principal is 71. Actor Mel Gibson is 65. Actor Shannon Sturges (“Port Charles”) is 53. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 49. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 46. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 46. Actor Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 46. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 45. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 43. Actor Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 42. Actor Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 36. Drummer Mark Pontius of Foster the People is 36. R&B singer Lloyd is 35. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 35. Actor Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) is 25.
Jan. 4: Actor Barbara Rush (“Peyton Place”) is 94. Actor Dyan Cannon is 82. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 66. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 65. Actor Ann Magnuson (“Anything But Love”) is 65. Country singer Patty Loveless is 64. Actor Julian Sands (“24”) is 63. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 61. Actor Dave Foley (“NewsRadio,” ″Kids in the Hall”) is 58. Actor Dot-Marie Jones (“Glee”) is 57. Actor Rick Hearst (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 56. Former Pogues singer Cait O’Riordan is 56. Actor Julia Ormond is 56. Country singer Deana Carter is 55. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 54. Actor Josh Stamerg (“The Affair,” “Drop Dead Diva”) is 51. Actor Jeremy Licht (“Valerie”) is 50. Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 48. Actor Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 46. Actor D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 41. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 38. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi (“House,” “Steven Universe”) is 35.
Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 90. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 81. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 79. Actor Diane Keaton is 75. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 73. Drummer George “Funky” Brown of Kool and the Gang is 72. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 71. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure,” ″Dynasty”) is 68. Actor Clancy Brown (“Highlander,” ″SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 62. Actor Suzy Amis (“Titanic”) is 59. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (“All My Children,” “Guiding Light”) is 56. Actor Vinnie Jones (TV’s “Deception,” film’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) is 56. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 55. Actor Joe Flanigan (“Stargate Atlantis,” ″Sisters”) is 54. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (“The Talk,” “Dancing with the Stars”) is 53. Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age is 53. Singer Marilyn Manson is 52. Actor Shea Whigham (“Fast and Furious 6,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 52. Actor Derek Cecil (“House of Cards,” ″Treme”) is 48. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin (“Man with a Plan”) is 47. Actor Bradley Cooper is 46. Actor January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 43. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 40. Actor Franz Drameh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 28.
Jan. 6: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 72. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 70. Country singer Jett Williams is 68. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) is 66. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 62. Chef Nigella Lawson is 61. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 61. Actor Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) is 52. TV personality Julie Chen is 51. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s the Boss”) is 45. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (“Babel”) is 40. Actor Eddie Redmayne (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” ″The Theory of Everything”) is 39. Comedian Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Diona Reasonover (“NCIS”) is 37. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 35.
