Celebrity birthdays

May 19: TV personality David Hartman is 87. Musician Pete Townshend is 77. Drummer Phil Rudd AC/DC is 68. Actor Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” “Oz,” “As the World Turns”) is 62. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 60. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 50. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 44. Comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 39. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 39. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 36. Singer Sam Smith is 30. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 21.

May 20: Actor David Proval (“The Sopranos”) is 80. Singer-actor Cher is 76. Musician Warren Cann of Ultravox is 72. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s is 64. Actor Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) is 62. Singer Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 is 61. . Guitarist Tom Gorman of Belly is 56. Bassist Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne is 47. Actor Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 45. Singer-actor Naturi Naughton (3LW) is 38. Country singer Jon Pardi is 37.

May 21: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 81. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 75. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 67. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”) is 63. Actor Lisa Edelstein (“House”) is 56. Drummer Tony LoGerfo of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 39. Actor David Ajala (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Black Box”) is 36. Actor Ashlie Brillault (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 35. Country singer Cody Johnson is 35. Actor Scott Leavenworth (“7th Heaven”) is 32. Actor Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood,” “American Dreams”) is 31.

May 22: Pianist Peter Nero is 88. Actor Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 72. Actor Al Corley (“Dynasty”) is 67. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (“Chuck”) is 58. Actor Brooke Smith (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Silence of the Lambs”) is 55. Model Naomi Campbell is 52. Actor Sean Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 48. Actor A.J. Langer (“Private Practice”) is 48. Actor Maggie Q (“Insurgent,” “Divergent”) is 43. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (“Superior Donuts”) is 30. Actor Camren Bicondova (“Gotham”) is 23.

May 23: Actor Joan Collins is 89. Author Mitch Albom is 64. Actor Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 57. Actor-playwright John Pollono (“This is Us”) is 50. Singer Maxwell is 49. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 38. Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) is 36. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 31.

May 24: Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 84. Actor Gary Burghoff (“MASH”) is 79. Actor Alfred Molina is 69. Singer Rosanne Cash is 67. Actor Cliff Parisi (“Call the Midwife”) is 62. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 62. Bassist Jimmy Ashhurst of Buckcherry is 59. Actor Dash Mihok (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 48. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 40. Dancer Mark Ballas (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 36. Country singer Billy Gilman is 34. Rapper G-Eazy is 33. Actor Cayden Boyd (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl”) is 28.

May 25: Actor Ann Robinson (“War of the Worlds”) is 93. Actor Ian McKellen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 83. Country singer Jessi Colter is 79. Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 75. Actor Connie Sellecca is 67. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 59. Actor Jamie Kennedy (“Scream”) is 52. Actor Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures,” “The Help”) is 52. Actor Justin Henry (“Kramer Vs. Kramer”) is 51. Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound is 49. Actor Erinn Hayes (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 46. Actor Cillian Murphy (“The Dark Knight,” “Batman Begins”) is 46. Actor Ethan Suplee (“My Name Is Earl”) is 46. Actor Lauren Frost (“Even Stevens”) is 37. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 31.

