Charlotte Hornets agree to terms with NC native Dennis Smith Jr.

Dennis Smith Jr.’s next attempt to try and resurrect his career will take place within a short driving distance of where he grew up.

The Fayetteville, North Carolina native and N.C. State product has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources told The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday. The Hornets will be the third team Smith Jr. has suited up for since 2020 and his fifth overall. He played for Portland last season, appearing in 37 games.

Originally drafted ninth overall by Dallas in 2018 after one season in Raleigh with the Wolfpack, Smith Jr. hasn’t lived up to the lofty expectations bestowed upon him during his initial days with the Mavericks.

In five seasons, he’s averaged 10.7 points and 4.2 assists per game, connecting on 44.2 percent of his shots. But the 24-year-old hasn’t topped single figures in scoring average per game since his first season with New York, when he netted 14.6 per game after being acquired by the Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

If he performs well enough with the Hornets once training camp tips off next Tuesday, Smith Jr. should have an opportunity to slide into a backup role behind All-Star LaMelo Ball, similar to what Isaiah Thomas did during the final two months last season.

Smith’s signing brings the Hornets’ roster to 19, which is one below the maximum. The lone spot remaining likely will go unfilled until there is more clarity with Miles Bridges’ legal situation.

Bridges is facing a felony domestic violence charge and has a court appearance scheduled for next Thursday in Los Angeles.