Charlotte hot sauce company moving to High Point

HIGH POINT — A family-owned specialty hot sauce distributor confirmed Thursday that it will relocate from Charlotte to High Point in an expansion.
Hot Shots Distributing Inc. will open a distribution and manufacturing operation in the 800 block of West Green Drive later this year, said Vice President Matt Heald.
The company is buying five parcels that total 56,000 square feet of building space, which is five times the size of its facility in Charlotte, he said.
The company plans to expand its distribution operations and will seek to acquire more hot sauce brands to supply to restaurants and retail customers.
Heald said the business also plans to establish its own sauce production operation in the new location.
"We're hoping to be in in May — June at the latest," he said. "We'll be transferring our distribution facility to a bigger space. That's goal No. 1. Goal No. 2 would then be to dabble in manufacturing. We have lots of products and projects that require special care that larger manufacturers don't necessarily want to handle. So we're going to try to do some of those specialty projects in-house and get our feet wet there."
According to the city, Hot Shots will invest $565,000 in building renovations and ultimately create 21 new jobs.
Heald said all of the company's employees have been invited to relocate to High Point.
"If I had to guess, I'd say we're looking at maybe five or six folks coming with us and the rest being new hires in High Point," he said.
The new positions will be senior management, office staff, warehouse staff and commercial kitchen staff. The new jobs will pay above the Guilford County average wage and will be created over a seven-year period as the company ramps up operations, according to the city.
The City Council in December authorized $31,758 in cash incentives to assist the company with the project.
Heald said the company settled on moving to High Point because it has attractive real estate values for small businesses and his wife, Lauren, company president, has family in the High Point area.
The company is moving to a part of southwest High Point the city has been trying to revitalize through targeted marketing to small manufacturers of things like food products.
"Hot Shots is a perfect example of companies that fit well in the area, and we are thrilled that company officials have chosen High Point," said Sandy Dunbeck, interim director of the High Point Economic Development Corp.