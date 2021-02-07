Charlotte hot sauce company moving to High Point

HIGH POINT — A family-owned specialty hot sauce distributor confirmed Thursday that it will relocate from Charlotte to High Point in an expansion.

Hot Shots Distributing Inc. will open a distribution and manufacturing operation in the 800 block of West Green Drive later this year, said Vice President Matt Heald.

The company is buying five parcels that total 56,000 square feet of building space, which is five times the size of its facility in Charlotte, he said.

The company plans to expand its distribution operations and will seek to acquire more hot sauce brands to supply to restaurants and retail customers.

Heald said the business also plans to establish its own sauce production operation in the new location.

"We're hoping to be in in May — June at the latest," he said. "We'll be transferring our distribution facility to a bigger space. That's goal No. 1. Goal No. 2 would then be to dabble in manufacturing. We have lots of products and projects that require special care that larger manufacturers don't necessarily want to handle. So we're going to try to do some of those specialty projects in-house and get our feet wet there."