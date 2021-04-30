Checkers
Checkers here is part of a litter of bottle babies who were brought to us when a local woman found... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ted's Kickin' Chicken has been a fixture in Pfafftown for 21 years
Dennis Leon Foster, 60, had been missing since October.
Minister faces child pornography charge. Forsyth man is a senior pastor at First Baptist in Stanleyville.
A Forsyth County minister has been arrested and charged with having child pornography. T Elliott Welch has been senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Stanleyville since February 2020 and has a degree in religion, specializing in Youth Ministry, from Liberty University.
N.C. Leadership Academy, Atkins High School and Reagan High School are ranked among the top 50 high schools in North Carolina, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual survey. The schools also placed well among schools nationally.
Rebecca McKnight saw value in teaching 'hard history.' Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools community mourns death of social studies director.
Rebecca McKnight, the social studies director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, died on Tuesday. She believed children should see themselves in American history.
A man was shot in the arm Tuesday night on East Fifteenth Street, Winston-Salem police said.
An excavator loaded garbage and other debris into a large metal bin off Akron Drive Wednesday afternoon near the site of a homeless camp known…
The men's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, police said.
A ‘heartbreaking’ mystery: Family holds out hope five years after Boone student goes missing; new age-progressed photo released
For five years, time has stood still for John Roberts. He has watched his son’s friends grow up, but for him, Martin is still 19 — frozen like a photograph, unchanging and youthful as the day he vanished.
Wells Fargo closes another 24 branches, including one in Kings Mountain, as part of at least 522 altogether since the start of 2020.