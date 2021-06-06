Cheers and reflection
Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after a fiery vehicle crash that followed a chase on Wednesday, authorities said.
Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.
Authorities have released the identities of the two people who were on board a small plane that crashed Tuesday in Stokes County.
The founder of Ronni’s Restaurant in Clemmons – which introduced Buffalo chicken wings to the Triad—died on May 29 after a 20-year fight with cancer.
Burger King Corp. has sold its restaurant property at 2897 Reynolda Road for $1.1 million to an Alabama commercial real-estate group, accordin…
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene.
36 years ago, 'Bitter Blood' killings left four dead on an NC highway — and a trail of bodies behind them
In 1985, Fritz Klenner and his first-cousin and lover Susie Lynch took their lives in an explosion. Lynch's sons were poisoned and shot; five other family members were killed.
Locks of love reappear on overlook pier at Quarry Park as fast as they're cut down. City workers have been taking them down since at least 2019.
Q: I’ve heard that Donald Trump’s friend Mike Lindell is going to go to the Supreme Court and ask them to remove Joe Biden and “reinstall” Tru…
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a plane crash Tuesday evening in the Pinnacle area of Stokes County, authorities said.