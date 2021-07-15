CHEETO
A 12-year-old girl in her room was shot in the leg Sunday night when a gunman with an assault rifle opened fire on the house on Pleasant Stree…
The Wendy’s restaurant property at 600 Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.75 million.
Survivors turn to civil lawsuit in shooting death of 24-year-old. Davidson County authorities decided against murder charge.
Filing a lawsuit wasn’t the way the survivors of a 24-year-old Winston-Salem man shot to death Christmas night envisioned getting some closure.
After years of trying for her big break, the Rockingham County native found a deli sandwich opened the door to her success.
A Winston-Salem man says his $2 million lottery win means financial security and an opportunity to help others.
Josh Hartle, Reagan graduate and now a Wake Forest student in summer school, pulls himself out of the MLB draft
The tall left-hander, who could have been an early-round pick, sends a letter to MLB taking himself out of the draft
Spirits in the wood: Exhibition at SECCA highlights home-built guitars and other works by a self-taught artist from rural eastern North Carolina
Timothy Duffy’s work as a folklorist and musicologist has long been familiar to traditional-music enthusiasts in and well beyond the North Car…
A Winston-Salem man faces charges of animal cruelty after investigators linked him to videos that showed him abusing and killing small animals…
Donald Dunn was treasurer with the Forsyth County Democratic Party for several years. Authorities now say that during that time, he misappropriated money through the party's debit card, using the card to rent cars, buy hotel rooms, and purchase other personal items.
You could do worse than to live in Winston-Salem – or so says the latest “Best Places to Live” list from U.S. News & World Report.