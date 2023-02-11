Cherry Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cooking grease blamed for 9,600-gallon sewage spill in Winston-Salem A pipe clogged with used cooking grease leaked an estimated 9,600 gallons of raw sewage in a southwest Winston-Salem neighborhood Sunday, offi… Mechanic killed working on equipment in Davie County The N.C. Department of Labor is investigating the on-the-job death of a mechanic for an equipment rental company that occurred in Davie County… Cauliflower at Chick-fil-A? You'll be able to try it starting Monday in Winston-Salem. Chick-fil-A will test-market a vegetarian cauliflower sandwich in the Triad and two other markets. Winston-Salem dairy plant cutting 78 jobs in ending ice cream production A total of 78 full- and part-time job positions are being eliminated as part of Dairy Brands Fluid LLC ending its ice-cream production line at… Chick-fil-A sets Thursday opening for King restaurant Chick-fil-A Inc. has set Thursday as the opening day for its first restaurant in King.